Graduating seniors: Apply now to be the 2023 student commencement speaker

Feb. 16, 2023

Congratulations to the members of the Class of 2023!

Commencement Weekend, May 19-21, is fast approaching. As the University prepares for the ceremonies, your Student Senate is accepting applications from graduating seniors to be the 2023 undergraduate commencement student speaker. If you are selected, you will receive the distinguished honor of sharing your experience and unique Rhody perspective with your classmates, the wider University community and thousands of guests.

Applications and speeches must be submitted online before midnight (11:59 p.m.) March 10. Seniors must have completed an intent-to-graduate form to apply. More information is at: https://web.uri.edu/studentsenate/commencement-speaker/.

If you have questions, please contact the URI Student Senate at 401-874-2261, or email info@rhodysenate.org.

