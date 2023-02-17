Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association (NSWCA) Welcomes Voter-Elected Water Commissioners

Photo credit and permission is courtesy of NSWCA and Progressive Marketing Group, Inc.

CARLE PLACE, NY, USA, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Re-elected and newly elected water commissioners from 21 local water districts who are members of the Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association (NSWCA) were sworn into office on January 1, 2023 to begin their three-year term. Each local water district is comprised of three commissioners on each board.

NSWCA President and Locust Valley Water District Chairwomen Patricia Peterson commented on the election results, “Local voters came out to cast their ballet in meaningful elections for the men and women of their choice who harness the responsibility of safeguarding our water today, and into the future. This process is a sterling example of local representation by and for each community as water commissioners and voters must reside within their respective district.”

Voter-elected, commissioner-run districts (21 in total) provide water to over 620,000 consumers in Nassau and Suffolk counties. Peterson added, “I am extremely pleased to welcome all our new and returning colleagues to the Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association.”

Re-elected and newly elected water commissioners from each District are as follows:

• Albertson Water District Commissioner Janell Giordano Newly elected

• Bethpage Water District Commissioner Theresa M. Catapano-Black Re-elected

• Carle Place Water District Commissioner Tim Stellato Re-elected

• Cathedral Gardens Water District Commissioner Joseph Corino Re-elected

• Franklin Square Water District Commissioner Anthony Boccella Newly elected

• Franklin Square Water District Commissioner Ralph Pugliese Re-elected

• Garden City Park Water District Commissioner Robert Mirabile Newly elected

• Glenwood Water District Commissioner Peter A. Hesse Re-elected

• Greenlawn Water District Commissioner John McLaughlin Re-elected

• Hicksville Water District Commissioner Nicholas Brigandi Re-elected

• Jericho Water District Commissioner James Asmus Re-elected

• Locust Valley Water District Commissioner Peter Brown Re-elected

• Massapequa Water District Commissioner Raymond J. Averna Re-elected

• Manhasset-Lakeville Water District Commissioner Steven Flynn Re-elected

• Oyster Bay Water District Commissioner Michael F. Rich III Re-elected

• Plainview Water District Commissioner Michael Chad Newly elected

• Port Washington Water District Commissioner Mindy Germain Re-elected

• Roslyn Water District Commissioner Dr. Sanford Klein Re-elected

• South Farmingdale Water District Commissioner Gary Brosnan Re-elected

• South Huntington Water District Commissioner Paul Tonna Re-elected

• West Hempstead Water District Commissioner C. John Sparacio Re-elected

• Westbury Water District Commissioner Barry Green Re-elected

About Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association (NSWCA):

Organized and chartered in 1981, the Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association (NSWCA) is comprised of water commissioners elected by voters in each of 21 Nassau County and Suffolk County water districts. The NSWCA is dedicated to promoting environmental excellence and best practices as well as to maintaining the highest standards of water quality and supply. The Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association sponsors regular educational meetings and trainings on topics that include compliance, the environment, security, economics, conservation, sustainability, remediation, water treatment and aquifer health, among other issues germane to water utilities.