Actress STEPHANIE CZAJKOWSKI Goes Vulcan for Final Season of Paramount+ Series ‘STAR TREK: PICARD’
Stephanie Czajkowski as Vulcan Science Officer Lt. T’Veen in Season 3 of STAR TREK: PICARD (courtesy: Paramount+)
Premiering February 16, 2023LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actress Stephanie Czajkowski (pronounced check-house-key) transforms into Vulcan Lt. T’Veen for the third and final season of the series, STAR TREK: PICARD, premiering on Paramount+ beginning February 16th.
The 10-episode thrilling conclusion of STAR TREK: PICARD, draws Starfleet legend Admiral Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) to team with Captain William T. Riker (Jonathan Frakes) aboard the USS Titan-A to face a new enemy, Captain Vadic (Amanda Plummer). The mission will test the 25th century Starfleet crew, including Lt. T’Veen (Czajkowski), who excels like her Vulcan predecessors as the Science Officer, with abilities to analyze, observe and theorize explanations for the strange or seemingly unexplainable circumstances they encounter. This final adventure sets Picard and the Titan crew on a path that could alter the fate of the Federation forever.
Czajkowski is honored to be part of such a beloved and iconic franchise, adding “My dad was a huge fan and I remember being 5 years old and sitting on his lap while he watched reruns. Then later, my mom who was a seamstress, would make uniforms for people who were cosplaying when Star Trek IV came out. Star Trek was so weaved through my life that I didn’t realize how much until I got to set.”
Czajkowski is best known for her roles as the bald badass alter-ego Hammerhead on HBO Max’s Doom Patrol, and stone-cold killer Bex Dawson on the reboot of McGruber on NBC Peacock. She is fresh off a guest starring role as Chyna on the NBC comedy, Young Rock, starring Dwayne Johnson. Audiences will also remember her as the Postmaster in 20th Century Studios feature film, The Call of the Wild, starring Harrison Ford; and as Chrissy Metz’s supportive best friend Melissa in the heart-wrenching drama, Breakthrough. Her other notable TV credits include Bones, Shameless, Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS: LA, Jane the Virgin, How to Get Away with Murder, Supergirl and many more.
Czajkowski has proven an inspiration and advocate for breast cancer awareness, having personally battled with not one but three types of unrelated cancer. A cancer “long hauler,” she has endured through a thyroid removal, six chemo sessions, a double mastectomy and 25 sessions of radiation for she what she calls her “cancer trifecta”. To deal with her roller-coaster reality, Czajkowski and her husband chronicled her health journey on their humorous yet honest podcast, ChemoSkinny, which they are turning into a movie.
Originally from Wisconsin, Czajkowski earned a degree from the prestigious New York University Tisch School of The Arts and continued honing her craft at Playwright’s Horizon and Steppenwolf Theatre before moving to Los Angeles.
