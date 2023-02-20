Eight Arete Living-Managed Senior Living Communities Earn Customer Experience Award
Eight Arete Living-managed senior living communities earned the 2023 Customer Experience Award from Pinnacle Quality Insight.
Categories honored include cleanliness, quality of food, variety of food, safety and security, and dignity and respect, among others.
The winning communities include Avamere at Bethany, Avamere at Cascadia Village, Avamere at Englewood Heights, Avamere at Hermiston, Avamere at Hillsboro, Avamere at Port Townsend, Ovation Sienna Hills, and The Stafford.
Qualifying for the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award means these senior living communities placed in the top 15% of care providers nationwide across a 12-month average.
“We’re thrilled to have so many of our communities earn the Customer Experience Award,” stated Jennifer Svoboda, Director of Standards with Arete Living. “Each of our recognized categories shows what’s important to our residents and families – and what’s important to us as a team. We’re honored to be trusted with their care and to provide quality services.”
Throughout 2022, Arete Living residents and their families participated in monthly telephone interviews where they answered open-ended questions and rated their senior living community in multiple categories.
Ovation Sienna Hills won in seven categories, showcasing their high level of quality service in their luxury St. George, Utah senior living community.
“We pride ourselves in providing an active, high-class retirement in a community our residents love to call home,” shared Chuck Donnelly, General Manager with Ovation Sienna Hills. “The team works every day to provide top-notch service, care, and hospitality. This award reflects those daily efforts to exceed expectations.”
About Pinnacle Quality Insight
A customer satisfaction measurement firm with 26 years of experience in senior care and senior living, Pinnacle conducts over 150,000 phone surveys each year, working with over 2,500 care providers in all 50 US states, Canada, and Puerto Rico.
About Arete Living
Arete Living is a senior living management organization. Honoring its Greek definition of excellence, the team serves professionals, seniors, and their families across seven states with a mission of enhancing lives. Discover more at AreteLiving.com. For press inquiries, email info@areteliving.com.
