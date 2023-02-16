MN Senate Confirms Willie Jett as Commissioner of Education (2/16/2023)

Willie L. Jett II has been confirmed as Commissioner of Education by the Minnesota Senate. Today’s confirmation came on a vote of 51-13. The vote comes after the Senate Education Policy Committee unanimously recommended Commissioner Jett be confirmed at a meeting last month. "Having served in school districts from St. Cloud to St. Paul, Willie Jett is the right leader to tackle the shared challenges of our students and teachers across the state," said Governor Walz. "I look forward to working with Willie to guarantee that every Minnesota student, in every neighborhood, receives a world-class education." "Willie Jett is a highly-qualified, smart, and thoughtful leader with extensive administrative experience and a deep focus on equity," said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. "I am confident he will ensure our students, instructors, and administrators have the tools, resources, and support they need to succeed for generations to come." Commissioner Jett was born in Minneapolis and graduated from Osseo High School. He graduated from the University of Illinois at Chicago and received his Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Pittsburgh. He served as a teacher and coach in the Anoka-Hennepin, Minneapolis and Osseo Public School Districts. He was also a Principal in Hopkins Public Schools, Assistant Principal in Osseo Public Schools, Assistant Superintendent at Saint Paul Public Schools and most recently Superintendent of St. Cloud Public Schools for nine years. “I am grateful for the support of Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan, and am humbled by this opportunity to serve all Minnesota students,” says Commissioner Jett. “I am committed to preparing our future citizens, growing Minnesota’s workforce and supporting professional educators.” About MDE The Minnesota Department of Education provides an excellent education for Minnesota students by striving for excellence, equity, and opportunity. We focus on closing the achievement gap, supporting high-quality teaching, using innovative strategies to improve educational outcomes, and ensuring all students graduate from high school well-prepared for college, career and life. The Minnesota Department of Education develops, builds and maintains collaborative relationships with schools, districts, and other stakeholders through a wide variety of advisory boards, councils and committees. ###