Leading Provider of Salon Furniture and Equipment Introduces Sleek, Modern Line for Smaller Salons and More Eco-Friendly Options
We are thrilled to be expanding our product line and offering more options for our customers online,”
— Jeff Owen
GIDDINGS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaemark Announces Expansion and Launch of New Website and Products for the Salon Industry
Kaemark, a leading provider of salon furniture and equipment, announced today its expansion and launch of new products aimed at the professional salon industry. With over 40 years of experience in the salon equipment market, Kaemark has become a trusted brand for beauty professionals around the world.
Kaemark's expansion includes the launch of their new "Kaemark Showroom", Our 10,000 square-foot showroom serves the purpose of making shopping for your new equipment stress-free. We are located an hour from the Austin, Texas airport and 1.5 hours from the city of Houston.
In addition to the new Kaemark Studio line, the company has also expanded its existing product line to include more eco-friendly and sustainable options. With the increased focus on sustainability in the beauty industry, Kaemark is committed to providing solutions that are both stylish and environmentally responsible.
"We are thrilled to be expanding our product line and offering more options for our customers online," said Jeff Owen, President of Kaemark. "Our new Kaemark website provides great option for those looking for products while maintaining the high-quality standards our customers have come to expect."
The new products are now available for purchase through Kaemark's website and through authorized distributors.
Kaemark has been a leading provider of salon furniture and equipment since 1972. With a focus on quality, durability, and design, Kaemark has become a trusted brand for beauty professionals around the world. The company offers a wide range of products including styling chairs, shampoo bowls, styling stations, reception desks, and more.
