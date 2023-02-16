Healthy Workforce Institute Cited as Key Resource in American Organization for Nursing Leaderships Nursing Compendium

Healthy Workforce Institute strategies referenced to promote healthy work cultures

OLDSMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Healthy Workforce Institute is pleased to share that it has been cited as a key resource in Section 2, Chapter 4, Positive Practice Environment for AONL’s Nursing Leadership Workforce Compendium. The study sets a precedence for all leaders to cultivate a healthy, professional workplace with clear behavioral expectations, with the goal of the Compendium to bring best practices and innovations together in one place and to share these concepts as widely as possible.

The Compendium as a whole will go beyond written material and will focus on successful strategies used to improve the nursing work setting and culture, to which strategies employed by the Healthy Workforce Institute have been referenced.

“To be able to support nurse leaders in forums such as this is always a goal of the Healthy Workforce Institute,” says Dr. Renee Thompson, CEO and Founder of the Healthy Workforce Institute.

Dr. Renee Thompson is the CEO & Founder of the Healthy Workforce Institute and works with healthcare organizations to cultivate a professional workforce by addressing bullying and incivility. Renee has authored several books including, “Do No Harm” Applies to Nurses Too! and Enough! Eradicate Bullying & Incivility in Healthcare: Strategies for Front Line Leaders. She is one of only 30 nurses in the world who have achieved the prestigious certified speaking professional designation. In 2018, she was recognized as one of LinkedIn’s Top Ten Voices in Healthcare for her contribution to their global online healthcare community and in 2022, was recognized as one of the top 5 nurse influencers on LinkedIn. Also in 2022, Renee was inducted as a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing for her work to eradicate disruptive behaviors in healthcare.

To learn more about Dr. Renee Thompson and her research, visit HealthyWorkforceInstitute.com.



About The Healthy Workforce Institute

Founded in 2011 by speaker, consultant and author, Renee Thompson, DNP, RN, FAAN, CSP, The Healthy Workforce Institute has helped thousands of professionals stop bullying and disruptive workplace behaviors in the healthcare industry. Through education and development, consulting, the Healthy Workforce Academy, free guides, workbooks, and more, the company’s mission is to create a world where bullying and incivility are immediately rejected and kindness, respect, and professionalism become the new norm. To learn more, visit www.healthyworkforceinstitute.com.



About The American Organization for Nursing Leadership

As the national professional organization of more than 11,000 nurse leaders, the American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL) is the voice of nursing leadership. For more information about AONL or the above study, visit www.AONL.org.

