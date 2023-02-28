NuSoft Non-Destructive Blast Media NEW Applications

Aluminum Die Casting Brake Caliper Cast Iron Aluminum Transmission Case

FlexShot UltraSoft Metalbead Blast Cleaning Media NuSoft, Nondestructive Blasting Applications Where Little Or No Damage To The Surface Can Be Tolerated

PAINESVILLE, OHIO, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This revolutionary nondestructive blasting media is the most advanced way to blast when no damage to the surface can be tolerated, it is the safe, fast, and an economical blasting media.

See all these NEW applications below:

Application: Automotive Rebuilder - Aluminum brake calipers

Desired Affect: Removal of oxidation and baked on residue without damage to machined surfaces or threads.

Previous Process: Wheel blast with aluminum cast shot or cut wire

New Process: Wheel blast with NS-110

The appearance of the calipers was improved from previous process and the cleaning was done without any degradation of the tapped holes.

Application: Automotive Rebuilder - transmissions

Desired Affect: Removal of oxidation from washing and caustic degreasing without damage to machines surfaces, threads, or profiling surface.

Previous Process: Wheel blast with zinc shot

New Process: Wheel blast with NS-110

Previous process left an uneven finish and media residue. New process cleaned parts with uniform finish, no damage, and media cost reduction.

Application: Automotive Rebuilder - Cast Iron brake calipers

Desired Affect: Removal of rust and baked on residue without damage to machined surfaces or threads.

Previous Process: Wheel blast with aluminum cast shot or cut wire

New Process: Wheel blast with NS-110

The appearance of the calipers was improved from previous process and the cleaning was done without any degradation of the tapped holes or markings.

Application: Automotive Rebuilder - clutches

Desired Affect: Removal of corrosion from washing and caustic degreasing without deforming or profiling.

Previous Process: Air blast with glass bead

New Process: Air blast with NS-110

Parts were successfully cleaned with faster cycle time, lowered net abrasive cost, and cleaner work environment.

Application: Water damage salvage attempt

Desired Affect: Removal of rust without profiling or damage to threads.

Previous Process: Air blast with conventional cast shot

New Process: Air blast with NS-110

The cold drawn and thread rods were inadvertently exposed to rain and suffered corrosion damage. Blasting with NU-SOFT Steel Shot left the surfaces free of corrosion, the threads undamaged and the rods were salvaged.

Application: E-coat rework

Desired Affect: Removal e-coat without damage to part or surface profiling.

Previous Process: Chemical stripping, burn off, air blast with conventional carbon steel shot.

New Process: Air blast with NS-110

New process removed e-coat with no damage and at a much faster rate than chemical or burn off process. Reworked parts prior to e-coat could not be distinguished between non reworked parts.

Application: Bearing cages

Desired Affect: Removal of burrs without changing part geometry.

Previous Process: Vibratory with media lodging and excessive defect rate due to deformation.

New Process: Wheel blast with NS-110

The NU-SOFT proved to remove the sharp edges without the possibility of lodging nor deformation of the cages

Application: New manufacturing of engine valves.

Desired Affect: Removal of caustic salt residue from heat treatment without profile to polished surfaces or changing of part geometry.

Previous Process: Air blast with glass bead

New Process: Air blast with NS-110

Parts were successfully cleaned with lowered net abrasive cost and cleaner work environment.

Application: Steel Part Holding Fixtures – Brazing Operation

Desired Affect: Removal of buildup from process without deforming part or profiling.

Previous Process: Air blast with conventional carbon steel cast shot

New Process: Air blast with NS-110

Application: Coating fixture attachment

Desired Affect: Removal of overspray buildup with no part damage

Previous Process: Air blast with multiple abrasives

New Process: Air blast with NS-110

New process produced clean parts with

Application: Wet coat fixture

Desired Affect: Removal of overspray buildup (after 2-3 uses)

Previous Process: Burn off and wet wash

New Process: Wheel blast with NS-110

Application: MIM/Powdered Metal production – Post Heat Treat, Pre Plating

Desired Affect: Uniform, cleaned surface without any texturing of the surface nor damage to the engraving.

Previous Process: Wheel blast with conventional carbon steel shot.

New Process: Wheel blast with NS-230.

New process completed the part with no damage and reduction in annual wheel machine wear parts expense.

Application: Fastener Manufacturing – Post Heat Treat, Pre Plating

Desired Affect: Remove scale from heat treat without damaging threads or marking.

Previous Process: Wheel blast with conventional carbon steel shot.

New Process: Wheel blast with NS-110.

New process completed the part with no damage and reduction in annual wheel machine wear parts expense.

Application: Investment casting

Desired Affect: Remove shell with no damage to part and low profiling of surface.

Previous Process: Wheel blast with conventional carbon steel shot, occasional part damage.

New Process: Wheel blast with NS-110.

New process completed the part with no damage and reduction in annual wheel machine wear parts expense.

Safe to Use

NuSoft Steel Shot won’t damage intricate detail work, “texturize” polished or machined surfaces or degrade threads of tapped holes. Because of its unique chemistry, NuSoft ultrasoft Steel Shot won’t work harden or distort the work piece, and it resists breaking down too rapidly into dust or fines. It won’t remove metal from part surfaces or damage blast machine wear parts.

NuSoft Steel Shot is equal in density to standard steel shot, so it will flow easily through your blast machine with no drop in amps to the wheel. If your blast machine utilizes a magnetic separator, it also will work fine with NuSoft Steel Shot. Not only is NuSoft safe to use on your product and in your shot blast equipment, it is a non-hazardous material, and can be disposed of in the same manner as your standard SAE shot.