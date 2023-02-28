NuSoft Non-Destructive Blast Media NEW Applications
FlexShot UltraSoft Metalbead Blast Cleaning Media NuSoft, Nondestructive Blasting Applications Where Little Or No Damage To The Surface Can Be Tolerated
PAINESVILLE, OHIO, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This revolutionary nondestructive blasting media is the most advanced way to blast when no damage to the surface can be tolerated, it is the safe, fast, and an economical blasting media.
See all these NEW applications below:
Application: Automotive Rebuilder - Aluminum brake calipers
Desired Affect: Removal of oxidation and baked on residue without damage to machined surfaces or threads.
Previous Process: Wheel blast with aluminum cast shot or cut wire
New Process: Wheel blast with NS-110
The appearance of the calipers was improved from previous process and the cleaning was done without any degradation of the tapped holes.
Application: Automotive Rebuilder - transmissions
Desired Affect: Removal of oxidation from washing and caustic degreasing without damage to machines surfaces, threads, or profiling surface.
Previous Process: Wheel blast with zinc shot
New Process: Wheel blast with NS-110
Previous process left an uneven finish and media residue. New process cleaned parts with uniform finish, no damage, and media cost reduction.
Application: Automotive Rebuilder - Cast Iron brake calipers
Desired Affect: Removal of rust and baked on residue without damage to machined surfaces or threads.
Previous Process: Wheel blast with aluminum cast shot or cut wire
New Process: Wheel blast with NS-110
The appearance of the calipers was improved from previous process and the cleaning was done without any degradation of the tapped holes or markings.
Application: Automotive Rebuilder - clutches
Desired Affect: Removal of corrosion from washing and caustic degreasing without deforming or profiling.
Previous Process: Air blast with glass bead
New Process: Air blast with NS-110
Parts were successfully cleaned with faster cycle time, lowered net abrasive cost, and cleaner work environment.
Application: Water damage salvage attempt
Desired Affect: Removal of rust without profiling or damage to threads.
Previous Process: Air blast with conventional cast shot
New Process: Air blast with NS-110
The cold drawn and thread rods were inadvertently exposed to rain and suffered corrosion damage. Blasting with NU-SOFT Steel Shot left the surfaces free of corrosion, the threads undamaged and the rods were salvaged.
Application: E-coat rework
Desired Affect: Removal e-coat without damage to part or surface profiling.
Previous Process: Chemical stripping, burn off, air blast with conventional carbon steel shot.
New Process: Air blast with NS-110
New process removed e-coat with no damage and at a much faster rate than chemical or burn off process. Reworked parts prior to e-coat could not be distinguished between non reworked parts.
Application: Bearing cages
Desired Affect: Removal of burrs without changing part geometry.
Previous Process: Vibratory with media lodging and excessive defect rate due to deformation.
New Process: Wheel blast with NS-110
The NU-SOFT proved to remove the sharp edges without the possibility of lodging nor deformation of the cages
Application: New manufacturing of engine valves.
Desired Affect: Removal of caustic salt residue from heat treatment without profile to polished surfaces or changing of part geometry.
Previous Process: Air blast with glass bead
New Process: Air blast with NS-110
Parts were successfully cleaned with lowered net abrasive cost and cleaner work environment.
Application: Steel Part Holding Fixtures – Brazing Operation
Desired Affect: Removal of buildup from process without deforming part or profiling.
Previous Process: Air blast with conventional carbon steel cast shot
New Process: Air blast with NS-110
Application: Coating fixture attachment
Desired Affect: Removal of overspray buildup with no part damage
Previous Process: Air blast with multiple abrasives
New Process: Air blast with NS-110
New process produced clean parts with
Application: Wet coat fixture
Desired Affect: Removal of overspray buildup (after 2-3 uses)
Previous Process: Burn off and wet wash
New Process: Wheel blast with NS-110
Application: MIM/Powdered Metal production – Post Heat Treat, Pre Plating
Desired Affect: Uniform, cleaned surface without any texturing of the surface nor damage to the engraving.
Previous Process: Wheel blast with conventional carbon steel shot.
New Process: Wheel blast with NS-230.
New process completed the part with no damage and reduction in annual wheel machine wear parts expense.
Application: Fastener Manufacturing – Post Heat Treat, Pre Plating
Desired Affect: Remove scale from heat treat without damaging threads or marking.
Previous Process: Wheel blast with conventional carbon steel shot.
New Process: Wheel blast with NS-110.
New process completed the part with no damage and reduction in annual wheel machine wear parts expense.
Application: Investment casting
Desired Affect: Remove shell with no damage to part and low profiling of surface.
Previous Process: Wheel blast with conventional carbon steel shot, occasional part damage.
New Process: Wheel blast with NS-110.
New process completed the part with no damage and reduction in annual wheel machine wear parts expense.
Safe to Use
NuSoft Steel Shot won’t damage intricate detail work, “texturize” polished or machined surfaces or degrade threads of tapped holes. Because of its unique chemistry, NuSoft ultrasoft Steel Shot won’t work harden or distort the work piece, and it resists breaking down too rapidly into dust or fines. It won’t remove metal from part surfaces or damage blast machine wear parts.
NuSoft Steel Shot is equal in density to standard steel shot, so it will flow easily through your blast machine with no drop in amps to the wheel. If your blast machine utilizes a magnetic separator, it also will work fine with NuSoft Steel Shot. Not only is NuSoft safe to use on your product and in your shot blast equipment, it is a non-hazardous material, and can be disposed of in the same manner as your standard SAE shot.
