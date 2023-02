Changes to the groundwater hazard statement are now in effect.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ rule changes to Iowa Administrative Code 561–Chapter 9 became effective Feb. 15, 2023.

The new groundwater hazard statement form can be found on the Iowa DNR’s website (https://www.iowadnr.gov/ Portals/idnr/uploads/forms/ 5420960.pdf). The form makes it clear when a condition is present and provides instruction on when to submit the form and when to include statutory language on the deed in lieu of the form.

The full adopted and filed rule making, including the amendments to the rules, is available digitally here: https://www.legis.iowa.gov/ docs/aco/arc/6790C.pdf. The rule making, ARC 6790C, was published Jan. 11, 2023.