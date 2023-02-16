EPC to consider several contracts, rulemaking related to solid waste at Feb. 21 meeting

DES MOINES— The Environmental Protection Commission will review adopted and final rules to consolidate regulations related to solid waste and consider contract amendments with Iowa State University, the University of Iowa and the Iowa Association of Municipal Utilities, as well as a contract with the City of Coralville for the Coralville Green Infrastructure Equality Project, at its Feb. 21 meeting.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. in DNR’s second floor north conference room, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines. The public can also attend via video conference or by phone. To join by video, connect with https://meet.google.com/rzo- uidn-tvg. To join by phone, call 631-618-4607, and enter the PIN code of 484 733 354 followed by the pound (#) sign. The meeting is open to the public. Written comments may be submitted up to one day before the meeting to Alicia Plathe at Alicia.Plathe@dnr.iowa.gov or to Alicia Plathe at DNR, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines, IA 50319.‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

Commissioners will be asked to approve an adopted and final rulemaking to consolidate regulations in several chapters of Iowa Administrative Code related to solid waste. The rulemaking rescinds redundant rules and simplifies chapters.

Commissioners will be asked to approve one contract and three contract amendments:

Contract with the City of Coralville to support the Coralville Green Infrastructure Equality Project.

Contract amendment with Iowa State University to extend a contract for the collection of water quality data through spring of 2025.

Contract amendment with the State Hygienic Laboratory at the University of Iowa to retain a contractor for analysis of drinking water samples as part of the DNR’s PFAS Action Plan.

Contract amendment with the Iowa Association of Municipal Utilities in Ankeny to add lead service line inventory completion and lead service line replacement plan development to a contractor’s task list of technical assistance.

Find the complete agenda and more information under the Environmental Protection Commission section of the DNR’s website.

Commissioners include: Harold Hommes, chair, Windsor Heights; Stephanie Dykshorn, vice chair, Ireton; Amy Echard, secretary, Farmersburg; Brad Bleam, Rockwell City; Rebecca Dostal, Traer; Patricia Foley, Huxley; Lisa Gochenour, Logan; Ralph Lents, Menlo; and Mark Stutsman, Hills. Kayla Lyon is the DNR director.

Any person participating in the public meeting who has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.