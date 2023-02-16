Executive Clemency Hearings to be held in Nashville

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Board of Parole will conduct Executive Clemency hearings at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28 and Wednesday, March 1 at James Robertson Parkway in the Davy Crockett Tower, located on the fourth floor in

downtown Nashville.

The Board is responsible for reviewing all clemency requests (pardons, commutations, and exonerations) and submits non-binding recommendations to the Governor for his consideration. Only the Governor can exercise Executive Clemency power.

The hearings are open to the public.

The Board of Parole is an independent seven-member board whose members are appointed by the Governor. The Board makes decisions about which eligible offenders will be granted parole and placed on community supervision for the remainder of their sentences. The Board also can revoke parole of those offenders who do not abide by the conditions of their supervision.

