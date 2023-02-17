DOCS Outside the Box! Medical Facility Expands Team with the Addition of Four New Providers

DOCS Outside the Box! primary, urgent, and holistic care medical facility is proud to bring four new providers to the team.

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCS Outside the Box! primary, urgent, and holistic care medical facility is proud to bring four new providers to the team. New team members include Sydney Cutright, PA-C, Elizabeth Deem, ARNP, Amy Grainger, PA-C, and Kelsey Langford, MSN, CPNP_PC, CCRN. The addition of these four skilled providers allows the clinic to treat and empower more patients in their medical journeys.

Sydney Cutright, PA-C, is a physician assistant who embraces the philosophy of holistic care and considers the whole person- mind, body, spirit- when treating her patients. and believes in using a team approach to healing. Cutright has years of experience in sports medicine and earned a Master of Physician Assistant Medicine degree from the University of Tampa.

Elizabeth Deem, ARNP, is a board-certified Adult-Gerontology Nurse Practitioner. Deem finds joy in building positive patient relationships and paying attention to the unique needs of each patient. She has a passion for holistic medicine and was the first ARNP at DOCS Outside the Box!. Deem excitedly returns to the practice after a short sabbatical.

Amy Grainger, PA-C, is a board-certified, Florida-licensed physician assistant who graduated with a Master’s degree from Advent Health University. She has a passion for preventative medicine and whole-person care. Ginger has worked in traditional primary care for years and is now excited to have the time to solve complex medical cases while getting to know the entire family.

Kelsey Langford, MSN, CPNP_PC, CCRN, is a board-certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioner. Langford has worked in the hospital setting for a total of twelve years, working in Pediatric Med-Surg and the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. As a nurse, she has always aimed to treat her patient and family as a whole and not just in parts, which makes her a perfect addition to the DOCS Outside the Box! holistic care clinic.

“We are so proud to add these brilliant minds to the team,” said Lana Garner, DOM of DOCS Outside the Box! “Each one of these providers brings a unique perspective that will help us best serve our patients!”

About DOCS Outside the Box!

Docs Outside the Box! is a multispecialty care clinic offering family medicine, urgent care, and holistic care services. The practice was founded upon the principles of patient empowerment, complete wellness, and transformative care. Each patient is empowered to take ownership of their medical care and their life. DOCS Outside the Box! provides guidance to address physical, emotional, and spiritual challenges.

