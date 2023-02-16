Recruit CRM Gets Recognized as the Top Small Business Tool for 2023 by GetApp

Recruit CRM Recruit CRM's user rating on GetApp

Recruit CRM wins three GetApp Category awards and gets acknowledged as the top small business tool in 2023 for recruitment agencies across the globe.

We’re glad that our ATS + CRM is making recruitment easier and smarter for recruiters in more than 100 countries across the globe. We promise to continue delivering the best support to our users!” — Shoanak Mallapurkar, CEO of Recruit CRM

NORWOOD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruit CRM has been recognized as the top-performing recruitment tool for small businesses for 2023 by GetApp, a leading software review site. This recognition not just highlights the quality of the ATS software but also its effectiveness to drive major revenue for small-scale recruitment agencies.Recruit CRM has an overall rating of 4.9 out of 5 on the review platform, emerging as a GetApp Category Leader in three categories- recruiting agency, staffing agency, and recruiting software.Here’s what Recruit CRM users have to say about the hiring platform > “Recruit CRM has been an essential daily tool for my business. It is very gratifying to know that of all the vendors I could have chosen, they have earned my belief and trust in them.” - Maria D.> “You can customize most of it to your needs. They are always improving on the software and features. Their helpdesk is great too!" - Tabitha L.> “This software is critical to my business. It is excellent value for the money and the team is wonderful. Very professional and a delight to work with!" - Heather M.About Recruit CRMRecruit CRM builds cloud-based software for the global recruitment & staffing industry. The SaaS company is on a mission to help recruitment and headhunting grow faster with cutting-edge technology that allows professionals to carry out all their recruiting tasks in one place.

