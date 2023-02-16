HAWAII REALTOR® LISA JACK EARNS HER MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION
One of the reasons I earned my Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification is that I want to exemplify my desire to advocate for fellow service members and their families. ”WAIPAHU , HAWAII, USA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa Jack is an extraordinarily remarkable Real Estate agent at Coldwell Banker in Waipahu, Hawaii. Born in Bridgetown, Barbados, Lisa has fond memories of growing up on the island. She says, “I went to a private school, and the headmaster, Mrs. Carrington, was very formidable, kind, and intelligent. She taught us to be principled, to respect our elders, and how to carry ourselves as young ladies. It’s ingrained in me. Barbados is very laid back, it’s very chill and the weather is tropical and beautiful all year round. The food is incredible and our national plate is magically delicious. Our people are very friendly, nice, kind, warm, and cordial. I truly love our culture.”
— Lisa Jack
Lisa spent her summers in Brooklyn, New York with her aunt and cousins, and when she was 18 years old, she moved to the United States to attend college, settling in Teaneck, New Jersey when her father was assigned as a Government – Counsel Barbados in New York City. “I really love living in the States because there are so many choices you have. I could have Chinese food, Italian food, Mexican food, you name it. I was like a kid in a candy store! Barbados didn’t import a lot of things from the U.S. when I was younger, so when I came to America it was a big eye-opener for me. All the huge buildings and trains amazed me.”
Lisa enrolled at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn, she planned to major in Pre-Med because she wanted to become a Pediatrician, but quickly found out it wasn’t her cup of tea. She then transferred to Baruch College in New York City and switched her major to Computer Information Systems with a minor in Human Resource Management. She also worked at a bank as a teller, then in customer service helping people facilitate access to their safety security boxes. and one day Lisa was visiting a friend at another college campus, and they were all sitting in the hallway staring at a handsome guy across the hall, so her girlfriends dared her to go and talk to him. Not one to shy away from a dare, Lisa approached him, and they began talking. “Desmond was also from the Caribbean and was born on the island of St. Vincent." She says, "We hit it off immediately. He left shortly thereafter and enlisted in the Army and was stationed at Ft. Bragg in North Carolina, so I visited him on the weekends.”
Lisa was still working at the bank in New York but decided to leave that job to focus on her final year of college, and one of her customers, Teri, learned that she was leaving and gave her a business card. Once she graduated, she called Teri and was offered an internship at a Worldwide Advertising Company where she trained staff on a new online Expense Report System. She met Lynn Roer, who then created a job for Lisa in which she managed the conversion of tapes into an online library while managing the video conference department. “It was kismet because I was on a student visa and the company wouldn’t file a work visa for me, and I was prepared to go back to Barbados, but Lynn saved the day! I got to meet so many wonderful people and worked with the Executive Producers that included one-on-one training with them, it was a great experience for me overall.”
Lisa and Desmond got married after he transitioned from being enlisted to being an Officer. They bought a townhouse in Angier, North Carolina using their VA Loan and Lisa decided to go to Real Estate School to become a Real Estate Agent.
The Jack’s then PCS’d to Fort Knox, Kentucky, and had their first son, Torin. They transferred to Ft. Hood, Texas, and had their second son, Talon. The family relocated to Ft. Benning, Georgia, then Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas, where Desmond attended Command and General Staff College (CGCS), and finally to Schofield Barracks in Hawaii where Desmond retired after serving in the Military for 23 years. Lisa says, “Hawaii reminds us of home. I am an ‘Island Girl’, so Hawaii is the perfect place for me. I love it here. The people are peaceful and friendly and the sunsets on the Westside are magnificent! This truly is paradise and my sons really love Hawaii. I’ve instilled the same values in them that were instilled in me growing up in Barbados. They know how to mālama. I’m very proud of my family. When you marry a service member, you’ll likely find yourself taking on new roles, adapting to changing schedules, learning different ways of doing things, and developing creative ways to compromise. Being a military spouse means you’re resilient and you’re an integrated part of the military. It’s a role not everyone can fill because it’s not an easy one to hold. The active-duty journey military couples experience is unlike any other relationship. As a military wife, you learn to navigate through change quicker than most. You fully understand what it means to live a life that’s a bit dictated to you, but you still discover how to make it your own, too. One of the reasons I earned my Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification is that I want to exemplify my desire to advocate for fellow service members and their families. If I can serve 5 military families per year and they have the most pleasant experience, then I have done my job. If they are Hawaiian that is a bonus!
Aside from Honolulu, Lisa also covers Waipahu, Aiea, Oahu, Kaneohe, Waimalu, Ewa Beach, Ahuimanu, Pearl City, Kailua, Millani Town, Wahiawa, Makakilo City, Waianae, Makaha, Kapolei, and Nanakuli.
The military bases Lisa serves are: Schofield Barracks, Hickam Air Force Base, Fort Shafter, Fort Derussy, Wheeler Army Airfield, USCG Honolulu, Naval Station Pearl Harbor, and Tripler Medical Center Army Base.
