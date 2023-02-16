2023 Tucson Festival of Books presents Wand by Chuck Champlin

Buckle up for a chill ride filled with magic and inspiration at the 2023 Tucson Festival of Books with Chuck Champlin’s “Wand”

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tucson, AZ— Together with Authors Press, Chuck Champlin will once again be in attendance at the 2023 Tucson Festival of Books to be held this coming March 4-5, 2023. Aside from also displaying his other work Think Like a Molecule, Champlin will also be showcasing his work Wand, a thought-provoking and engaging novel that explores the theme of using imagination and resources to make a positive impact in the world.

This written narrative was an entry for the Ted Turner Tomorrow Fellowship Award last 1989— the story follows Chris Walkman, a man given $20,000 to make a difference in Los Angeles in the 1990s alongside a homeless man he hires as a co-pilot. Chris sets out to change things for the better while also discovering that the pen and television broadcast antennas are the wands that can still make magic in our time. This timely and relevant read is available for purchase on Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more online book retailers.

Wand
Written by Chuck Champlin
PRESS RELEASE | TUCSON BOOK FAIR 2023
2023 Tucson Festival of Books presents Wand by Chuck Champlin

