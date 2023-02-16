DNREC to Present Webinar Feb. 22 on Seven-Year Living Shoreline Project at Gandy’s Beach, N.J.

An aerial photo of the living shoreline at Gandy’s Beach, N.J., on the Delaware Bay. The project was a partnership between The Nature Conservancy in New Jersey and the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

The Gandy’s Beach Project and living shorelines in New Jersey are to be featured in a free webinar presented at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, in partnership with the Delaware Living Shorelines Committee.

Webinar speakers are Adrianna Zito-Livingston, Coastal Projects Coordinator for The Nature Conservancy (TNC) in New Jersey, and Danielle McCulloch, a Coastal Program Biologist for the US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS).

Zito-Livingston will provide an overview of the Gandy’s Beach living shoreline project in Lawrence, N.J., located on the Delaware Bay. The presentation will showcase challenges and opportunities over the course of the seven-year project. The speaker will also delve into the dynamic site conditions at Gandy’s Beach, and how they impacted and influenced project construction, adaptive management, and monitoring efforts.

McCulloch will give an overview of preliminary monitoring results, lessons learned and the applicability of the Gandy’s Beach project for policy and future implementation of nature-based solutions. Both presentations will highlight the TNC and USFWS partnership, including long-term monitoring efforts that have shifted local policy, informed other nature-based shoreline protection projects, and advanced coastal resilience in the area.

The webinar is part of an ongoing virtual series offered by the Delaware Living Shorelines Committee, a work group dedicated to facilitating the understanding, peer review and implementation of living shoreline strategy within the state. DNREC’s participation is represented by the Wetland Monitoring and Assessment program within the Division of Watershed Stewardship.

For more information, visit DelawareLivingShorelines.org. Registration for the webinar and more information about it can be found at de.gov/DNRECmeetings.

