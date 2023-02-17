Artists 4G and Shariffa Nyan, "My Fatima" Artists 4G and Shariffa Nyan, "My Fatima" Artists 4G, "My Fatima" (photo credit - Montalvos) Artist Shariffa Nyan, "My Fatima" (photo credit - Island Boi Photography) GRAND MASTER ENTERTAINMENT, LLC (4GrapMusic.com)

Award Winning Artists' 4G and Shariffa Nyan Release Visuals for "My Fatima" - Heavenly Matched Vocals Teeming With Good Vibes

ATLANTA, GA, USA, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 4G is a multi-award winning hip-hop artist, author, and actor. He’s also the founder and CEO of his independent label Grand Master Entertainment and his clothing brand G-SWAG. Both were originally established in Panama City, FL in 2017 prior to him relocating to Atlanta, GA in 2020. In addition, He's also a husband and a father of four. He’s appeared on the front cover of major publications, worked with many different mainstream artists (both gospel and secular) such as Mr. Del (previously of Three Six Mafia), Born Divine (of the Wu-Tang Family) and Grammy nominated gospel artist Canton Jones. He currently has collaboration projects in the works with Atlanta based rapper "Lil Scrappy" and "Lil G" of the Legendary R&B Group Silk. Both are also set to be a part of his cast for his upcoming urban horror film entitled Bounce Back. This film will be loosely based on his book project with the same title. He's been featured on countless TV and radio broadcasts, music billboards, films and documentaries. Making Headline News, a media platform for the Dallas Mavericks recently named 4G as "Man of the Year." As an influencer, his goal has always been to bring faith, hope and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need. His favorite quote is the embroidery of his mindset: “Life is a gift that offers us the privilege, the opportunity, and the responsibility to give something back; by becoming more” -Anthony Robbins

For more than 20 years, 4G has performed for musical showcases, festivals, churches and TV platforms. He's opened for well-known gospel musical artists such as pastor Le’Andria Johnson. In addition, he's performed in major arenas during halftime for the College Park Skyhawks, the NBA G-League team owned by Atlanta based rapper 2 Chainz. He's been the recipient of winning the 2019 & 2020 S&M Awards for "Hip-Hop Artist of the Year" & the 2020 Newsome Awards for "Best New Artist & Male Rapper of the Year". 4G has also been nominated for numerous others such as the Dove, Steeple, Soul Central and Eddy Awards (Just to name a few) In addition, 4G has been a featured guest on countless podcasts, TV platforms such as "Bobby Jones Gospel", "Atlanta Live", "America's Got Anointing," TV Documentary series entitled "Who Am I America" airing on Comcast, featured on the front covers of magazines, and he's appeared in his first movie role in the film "Out On A Lim" and set to be featured in his second film entitled "Pride." It is set to premiere on February 18, 2023. 4G has even established a fan base overseas (90.1 Hope Jamz Radio in the United Kingdom).

Over the last 20 years there has been a small selection of gospel artists who’ve broken the mold and crossed over to the mainstream by infusing pop, R&B, and hip hop into their songs without compromising on content. Shariffa Nyan is adding her name to that list with projects like "Every Part of Me" (2016) – her second “Neo-Gospel” EP containing elements of R&B, funk, and hip hop with productions by Don Christion and Lawrence “Illoquint” Wilder as well as mixtape, "Soul Food" (2017)- a six track banger that bridged the gap between the secular and church worlds. 2018 yielded 3 hit singles including "United" by Dice Gamble ft. Shariffa Nyan, Pelle Price and VellVett, "Heaven" (Remastered) and "This Christmas". Heaven scored Shariffa a partnership opportunity with God's Glory Music Group and distribution deal with Symphonic. Shariffa created quite the buzz with her 2019 single "Do It For Love" ft. Dauntee VellVett! Consistent spins on college and terrestrial radio as well as international and national blogs, placed Shariffa in a lane all her own. Though 2020 was one of history's most tumultuous years, Shariffa continued to push through the barriers and let her creative self shine! Nyan garnered several award nominations, launched a custom shoe and apparel line HÜEMÖN® (huemonfashion.com) collaborated with several amazing Gospel, Country, and CHH artists worldwide, and released her long-anticipated EP, "Foreign". Today, Shariffa Nyan continues pursuing her purpose as a fashion designer, a micro-influencer, singer/songwriter, budding entrepreneur, and Woman of God. Her latest collaboration w/ 4G on the song, "My Fatima" is sure to keep her fans and followers coming back for more!

