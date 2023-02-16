Submit Release
Dale Buchanan of Top Gun Dog Training Publishes Leash Training Book

Leash Training Your Puppy

Successful puppy trainer Dale Buchanan has launched his third book, “Leash Training Your Puppy,” to complement his second book, “Potty Training Your Puppy.”

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, USA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Well known in the Huntsville, AL area for his puppy training and dog behavior modification programs, Dale Buchanan (Top Gun Dog Training) has now published his third book.

Leash Training Your Puppy” was released on February 9 and complements Buchanan’s already successful book “Potty Training Your Puppy” and his well-known podcast Puppy Talk.

“Walking your puppy on a loose leash (no tugging or reacting to stimulus) is one of the most desirable behaviors for every puppy owner. But unfortunately, a tiny percentage of puppy owners ever achieve this goal. My book offers a simple and effective leash training method that works.”

The book provides owners with everything needed to help train their puppy to walk on a loose leash, including:
- How to develop good leash manners
- The importance of the puppy walk
- Proper mindset for leash training
- Managing leash reactivity
- Leash training drills
- The three types of puppy walks
- The best leash training equipment

Dale also offers training sessions in the owner’s home in the Huntsville, AL area that covers basic obedience commands, leash training, and socialization skills. Dale’s training methods focus on positive reinforcement.

In addition to the publication of his books, Dale has hosted over 63 Puppy Talk Podcast episodes, more than 1,600 dog training videos on social media, and has successfully trained over 1,100 puppies. All of his new books have been well-received, with glowing reviews.

“This book includes 33 images of actual leash training, handling, equipment, and practice drills. In addition, this book includes links to over 20 leash training demonstration videos,” says Dale.

Dale’s book is available on Amazon at just $5.99 for the Kindle edition and $9.99 for the paperback. It’s also available as an audiobook.

Dale Buchanan
Top Gun Dog Training
+1 954-592-9446
email us here

How to Hold a Leash

