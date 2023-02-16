Nonprofits Look at Talent Acquisition, Talent-Focused Tech in 2023
New survey results indicate shifting focus compared to previous years’ talent management priorities
The benefits employees are looking for now include deeper investments in wellness, technology support and facilitating remote work.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 Nonprofit Talent Management Priorities Survey results have been released and show social impact organizations will be shifting their focus to include two new areas of priority. In 2022, organizations continued deepening their focus on culture and employee engagement, learning and development and performance management (these same priorities were indicated in the 2021 survey). This year, the top priorities for social impact organizations have shifted to talent acquisition, performance management and talent-focused technology.
— Lisa Brown Alexander, Founder & CEO, Nonprofit HR
One priority area that will see a significant increase in concentrated effort is talent-focused technology, with two new areas of priority: 50% of organizations surveyed reporting a focus on introducing artificial intelligence (AI) into routine talent management functions (i.e., onboarding, benefits administration) and 55% reported plans for implementing a Human Resource Information System (HRIS).
Surveyed organizations continue to focus on talent acquisition. In 2023, 80% of organizations indicated such, which is up slightly from 79% in 2022. More specifically, organizations will place a new emphasis on increasing talent acquisition (recruitment) budgets with 50% reporting this as one of their top three priorities. The sector continues to focus on attracting and hiring diverse talent at 66%, slightly down from 69%. Also, organizations will continue to strengthen their employer brand to attract better talent, also slightly down at 44%, compared to 46% in 2023. Social impact organizations across the nation continue a strong focus on total rewards with 66% focusing in this area versus 65% last year.
“These results show us that organizations are facing the increased technology challenges brought about by the COVID pandemic. We also see that an increased focus on talent acquisition aligns with a tight, highly competitive talent market, which necessitates looking at retention and, specifically, total rewards strategies. The benefits employees are looking for now include deeper investments in wellness, technology support and facilitating remote work,” said Lisa Brown Alexander, CEO, Nonprofit HR. “These results reflect what Nonprofit HR consultants see as we partner with more than 300 client organizations to help them grow, engage and retain an inclusive workforce. Daily, we see mission-driven employers’ commitment to prioritize their people by investing in all major aspects of the employee experience.”
Over 300 respondents weighed in on both the 2022 and 2023 Nonprofit Management Priorities Survey. “Focusing on talent acquisition and talent-focused technology is one way that mission-driven organizations are responding to a tightening labor market,” said Brown Alexander. “This year’s data revealed a 20% shift from the previous year, with 0% of respondent organizations reporting that they have deprioritized their talent management objectives, programs and/or initiatives in 2023. That’s encouraging and essential to the collective effort to build and sustain a strong social impact workforce.”
The full 2023 Nonprofit Talent Management Survey results may be seen at https://www.nonprofithr.com/2023-tmps.
Watch the webinar recording to get an overview of the results!
Hear Dr. Tracye Weeks, Managing Director, Strategy & Advisory, and Shaneka L. Stanley, Team Leader & Senior Consultant, Outsourcing, dive into the survey data and answer questions pertaining to the 2023 talent management landscape for the social sector. Watch it now https://www.nonprofithr.com/2023-tmps.
Watch an interview with Lisa Brown Alexander, President & CEO of Nonprofit HR as she shares additional insights about the survey results. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9lQ-xH04UU8.
Atokatha Ashmond Brew
Nonprofit HR
+1 202-785-2060
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn