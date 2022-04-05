SHRM & Nonprofit HR Enter Exclusive Partnership to Serve Social Sector
Sector-Specific Convening at Annual Conference to Address People Management Needs of NonprofitsWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) has entered into an exclusive relationship with Nonprofit HR to offer social sector-specific content during this year’s SHRM Annual Conference & Expo, which will occur in person (and virtually) in New Orleans from June 12-15. The firm will be presenting five concurrent sessions at the conference in a track entitled "Nonprofit HR." The sessions for CEOs, C-suite leaders, HR practitioners, and talent management professionals are designed with the unique challenges and dynamics of nonprofit and social impact organizations in mind and will focus on social impact leadership imperatives for a post-pandemic economy, equity in compensation, benefits and people management practices, leadership, evolving needs of hybrid workforces, culture, disruption, and inclusive employer branding.
“Nonprofit mission-driven organizations are an integral part of society and the world of work. We aim to deliver inclusive programming for organizations across diverse missions with partnerships that create community and space for the nonprofit sector,” said Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., SHRM-SCP, president and chief executive officer of SHRM. “The push for equitable people management practices is vital and makes good business sense.”
"This partnership is an opportunity to help raise the profile of social impact organizations, their unique people management needs, and Nonprofit HR's 22-plus year commitment to the sector. The timing could not be better, considering the sector's continued growth, importance to society at large and its need for the best in talent management and human resources practices,” said Nonprofit HR President and CEO Lisa Brown Alexander.
SHRM is the largest HR trade association in the world and impacts the lives of 115 million workers every day. SHRM's 2022 Annual Conference and Expo focuses on unified HR's greater effects. Among the lineup of over 200 speakers at SHRM22, will include the 43rd President of the United States, George W. Bush, Bruce D. Broussard, president and CEO of Humana Inc., Timothy S. Huval, chief administrative officer of Humana Inc. Both in-person and virtual attendance will be available.
Brown Alexander, along with Nonprofit HR Managing Director of Marketing & Strategic Communication, Atokatha Ashmond Brew and Nonprofit HR Vice President and Managing Partner, Patty Hampton, has been working with Taylor and the SHRM executive leadership team since October 2021 to broker this legacy relationship.
"We encourage all nonprofits to consider sending their key HR and talent management decision-makers to our annual conference. After the tremendous couple of years we've all lived through, it's time to face the future, and we'll do it better as a unified profession and community," said Taylor. Brown Alexander also said, "SHRM plays such a critical and global role in the HR and talent management profession. We are honored to have this unprecedented opportunity and look forward to this new chapter in social sector HR history."
Press seeking interviews may email Managing Director for Marketing & Strategic Communication, Atokatha Ashmond Brew, at abrew@nonprofithr.com.
Atokatha Ashmond Brew
email us here
Nonprofit HR