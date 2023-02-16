T2 Flex's Rapid Growth Fuels Expansion of Patient Access Team

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- T2 Flex, a part of T2 Group, is growing its network of best-in-class patient access agents to meet the increasing demand for its services.

T2 Flex offers customized patient access solutions tailored to the unique needs of individual healthcare organizations and their patient population. Advanced remote call-centers leverage T2 Group technology and metrics to maximize operational efficiency and enhance patient access—yielding increased revenue, and improved patient satisfaction every step of the way.

As business continues to accelerate, T2 Flex is seeking compassionate and motivated talent to join its expanding patient access team. The company offers competitive compensation and benefits, including medical, dental, vision, vacation, 401-k, and supplemental insurance, ensuring that its employees are well taken care of and supported in their careers. T2 Flex is committed to providing a supportive and inclusive remote work environment for all employees and is excited to welcome new members to the team.

"Healthcare organizations are recognizing the growing importance of delivering positive patient experiences, and our expanding patient access team reflects this priority," said Kevin Torf, Managing Partner of T2 Group. “Our patient-focused workforce is armed with the technology required to provide seamless support to our clients and an exceptional experience for patients.”

About T2 Group:

T2 Group is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions for healthcare organizations, offering a wide range of services through its four business lines: T2 Tech, T2 Flex, T2 Solutions, and T2 Talent.

With a thorough understanding of the intricacies of modern healthcare organizations, T2 Group harnesses its extensive expertise and innovative technology to tackle complex projects and achieve significant outcomes. From improving patient access and satisfaction, to maximizing revenue performance and streamlining operational efficiency, T2 Group is committed to making a lasting impact on the organizations it serves.

For additional information, visit: t2group.us.