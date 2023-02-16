Innovative Healthcare Technology Solutions Provider, T2 Group Names New Chief Marketing Officer

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- T2 Group, a leading provider of technology-driven solutions for healthcare organizations, announced today the appointment of Johanna Weiss to the position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). This new appointment comes as T2 Group continues to experience significant growth across its four business lines: T2 Flex, T2 Tech, T2 Solutions, and T2 Talent.

Weiss is a seasoned advertising and marketing leader, with vast experience scaling businesses through brand development, award-winning creative campaigns, and data-led strategy across multiple verticals. In her new position, Weiss will leverage her dynamic skillset to spearhead T2 Group's marketing initiatives and accelerate growth.

Prior to joining T2 Group, Weiss held various creative leadership roles at advertising agencies and internal marketing departments in New York and London. Most recently, Weiss served as VP, Marketing — Creative Director at Alpaca Audiology, a nationwide network of over 200 hearing health brands and clinics.

"Johanna's expertise and background make her an invaluable asset to the team,” said Kevin Torf, Managing Partner, T2 Group. “Her hire indicates a transformative time of substantial growth and momentum, as we revitalize our group identity, expand our diverse business lines, and reinforce our dedication to innovation with increased fervor."

About T2 Group:

T2 Group is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions for healthcare organizations, offering a wide range of services through its four business lines: T2 Tech, T2 Flex, T2 Solutions, and T2 Talent.

With a thorough understanding of the intricacies of modern healthcare organizations, T2 Group harnesses its extensive expertise and innovative technology to tackle complex projects and achieve significant outcomes.

From improving patient access and satisfaction, to maximizing revenue performance and streamlining operational efficiency, T2 Group is committed to making a lasting impact on the organizations it serves.

For additional information, visit t2group.us.