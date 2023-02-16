Intent to Award Sole Source – ScaleUp Thurston EDC

The Department of Commerce (Commerce) intends to award a sole source contract to Thurston County Economic Development Council. The contract will be awarded on or about March 3, 2023 and will expire on June 30, 2023. The contract is $70,000 for the contract period. This contract provides the ScaleUp program to help established businesses statewide to increase profitability, build capacity and spur growth. Targeted businesses will include rural and historically underserved and underrepresented populations. See all documents and review capability statement requirements.