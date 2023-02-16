The Almas Band Proves Rock Lives and Thrives With Release of 'Cage'

The Almas Band The Almas Band The Almas Band The Almas Band The Almas Band

The Almas Band's Release of 'Cage' Resonates Across North America - True Essence of Rock With Modern Twist

The existence of this band has always been about ... inspiration, a positive message, or simply creating a fun, entertaining environment where people can get away from life’s problems.” — Frank Slifka, The Almas Band - founding member/ lead guitarist

WI, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Almas are an all original touring hard rock band hailing from New Munster, Wisconsin. The band is composed of Crystal Teigland [lead vocalist], Frank Slifka [founding member/lead guitarist], Josh Sukowski [guitarist], and Andrew Ehredt [drums].

Through guitar driven licks, road dog attitudes, and a high energy, professional live performance, The Almas showcase the truest essence of Rock n' Roll with a modern twist! After working with Kile Odell [#1 Active Rock charting producer], The Almas were able to bring their vision to life on their newest EP ‘The Almas II’.

“The existence of this band has always been about helping each other” Frank explains, “whether it’s through inspiration, a positive message, or simply creating a fun, entertaining environment where people can get away from life’s problems.”

In 2022 alone, the band covered over 39,000 miles and performed just shy of 100 shows in a still recovering country. Since forming in 2016, the band has released a self-titled EP and two full length albums 'Back To Bad' and ‘Truth Sells’. In promotion of their music, the band has performed with artists such as Saliva, Buckcherry, Royal Bliss, Plush, Saving Abel, Eva Under Fire, Wayland, and toured with Smile Empty Soul.

The Almas are also well known for their undying commitment to mental health awareness, including their support of numerous Veteran events, specifically Rock2Stop22. Rock2Stop22 is a Music Festival aimed to raise awareness about the alarming rate of suicide among our returning home Veterans.

The Almas exists for its fans, because of its fans. So be sure to follow them on socials and stay on top of all the latest news and music: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/almastheband/, Twitter: https://twitter.com/AlmasTheBand, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AlmasTheBand/, and on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/thealmas.

The Almas - "Cage" (Official Music Video)