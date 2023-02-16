CCDI AMONG THE ORGANIZATIONS THAT LAUNCHED THE GLOBAL INCLUSION & DIVERSITY ALLIANCE – GIDA
GIDA is the world’s first global effort to create more diverse and inclusive workplaces
Canadian workplaces, including our valued Employer Partners, benefit from accessing this global hub for mutual learning and sharing, and to support the people they have in various jurisdictions”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Inclusion & Diversity Alliance (GIDA) was presented in New Zealand during the Whiria Ngā Kaha Workplace Inclusion Aotearoa 2023 international conference. Acting as a community of practice for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) organizations, this Alliance seeks to make workplaces across the world more equitable.
— Anne-Marie Pham, CEO of CCDI
The Founding Members of GIDA are the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion (CCDI), Community Business, the Diversity Council Australia (DCA), and Diversity Works New Zealand, which hosted the conference.
Anne-Marie Pham, CEO of CCDI, participated in a panel discussion along with the leaders of the other Founding Members of the Alliance. She and the other leaders shared their excitement to be part of GIDA, and explained how the Alliance came together and how the partners will work to tackle some of the pressing DEI issues around the world.
“Learning about diversity, equity and inclusion in different parts of the world allows us to strengthen our cultural understanding and competence and prepares us for a better future. Canadian workplaces, including our valued Employer Partners, also benefit from accessing this global hub for mutual learning and sharing, and to support the people and operations they have in various jurisdictions,” commented Ms. Pham.
Over the next 12 months, GIDA will be working on delivering initiatives for the benefit the membership of the founding partners and will continue to search for partners from around the world who share their DEI values and mission.
ABOUT CCDI
The Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion (CCDI) is a forward-looking national charity with research and learning woven into its DNA. Founded by experienced diversity and inclusion professionals, CCDI's mission is to help workplaces, schools and communities be inclusive and free of prejudice and discrimination. CCDI offers education and resources to generate awareness, dialogue and action to help people to recognize diversity as an asset and not an obstacle.
ABOUT GIDA
The Global Inclusion & Diversity Alliance (GIDA) is a community of practice for peak DEI organizations from around the world who act together to make workplaces across the world more equitable. GIDA’s Founding Members are not-for-profit organizations, working across the spectrum of diversity dimensions, specifically focused on workplace inclusion. The Founding Members include the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion (CCDI), Community Business (Hong Kong), Diversity Council Australia (DCA), and Diversity Works New Zealand. https://ccdi.ca/gida/.
