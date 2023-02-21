FlyFin Introduces Enhancements to Advanced 1099 Tax Calculator for Freelancers, Small Business Owners and Gig Workers
EINPresswire.com/ -- FlyFin, the world's leading AI tax preparation and filing service, announced further enhancements to its advanced 1099 Tax Calculator. The updated tax calculator offers freelancers and small business individuals helpful features and information, including the ability to calculate 1099 taxes for federal and state, determine the number of deductions applicable and estimate potential tax savings.
FlyFin's enhanced 1099 Tax Calculator is designed to help self-employed individuals accurately estimate their tax liability and determine the amount they need to pay in taxes. With the tool’s detailed information-gathering capabilities, users gain deeper insights into their tax situation and make more informed decisions about their tax-saving strategies.
With the introduction of FlyFin’s improved 1099 Tax Calculator, FlyFin aims to help freelancers and small business owners in the following ways:
Accurately estimate tax liability: the enhanced tax tool provides a more accurate estimate of the amount owed in taxes based on income and deductions, allowing self-employed individuals to budget for tax time and avoid surprises.
Determine estimated tax payments: The new and improved tax calculator gives self-employed individuals the most reliable possible estimates of whether they will owe more than a certain amount in taxes and whether they need to make estimated tax payments throughout the year – and, if they, they now have a reliable way to know how much they'll have to pay.
Benefit from tax deductions and tax credits: The new tool identifies tax deductions and credits that self-employed individuals may be eligible for, helping them lower their tax liability and potentially get a larger tax refund.
Building upon the company's award-winning AI platform, FlyFin has assembled a comprehensive Tax Resource Center that helps freelancers and self-employed individuals prepare and file their taxes. Tax filers can quickly find topics around self-employment, tax deductions, self-employed retirement plans and practical how-to guidance. To demystify tax preparation, FlyFin's growing Tax Resource Center offers free tools, calculators, guides, tax forms and more.
About FlyFin
FlyFin is an award-winning, AI-powered platform that provides self-employed, sub-contractors, independent contractors, gig workers, freelancers and creator economy workers with a convenient, easy-to-use and affordable tax filing solution. FlyFin helps individuals maximize self-employment tax deductions and income tax refunds. With a "Man + Machine" approach,
FlyFin leverages AI paired with highly experienced tax CPAs to deliver automation that eliminates 95% of the work required for 1099 self-employed individuals to prepare their taxes. FlyFin is a privately-held, venture-backed company based in San Jose, California.
Carmen Hughes
