NBOT Labs Announces Successful Treatment of Harmful Algal Blooms in Ohio
NBOT Labs has successfully implemented its nanobubble technology to clean Lake Sylvan.
We are excited to be working with leading research institutions and government agencies on the implementation of a safe, scalable, and effective algae prevention and remediation solution.”CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NBOT Labs, a nanotechnology company focused on water safety, security, and sustainability, has announced the successful implementation of its patented algae remediation and water management system known as NBOT or “Nano-Bubble Oxidation Technology.” The NBOT system was installed on Lake Sylvan, a 42-acre lake in central Ohio, as part of an 18-week research project coordinated by Ohio State University in cooperation with the U.S. EPA, Ohio EPA, National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), University of Florida, and Green Water Solutions. The project was funded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to study the overall impact of ozonated nanobubbles on harmful algal blooms (HABs) and the environment. The NBOT technology proved highly effective at reducing and controlling cyanobacteria and toxin levels throughout the trial period, with no adverse effects on water quality or marine life.
— Chas Antinone Jr, President of Green Water Solutions
The on-site project teams implemented real-time water quality monitoring equipment and collected integrated water column and sediment samples across seven (7) testing locations throughout the lake. Over the course of the trial period, NBOT reduced cyanobacterial (chl-a) by 80-90% relative to control samples, and the microcystin and saxitoxin levels dropped by as much as 90% over the treatment period. By effectively reducing contaminant levels below recreational thresholds, including E. coli concentration, the lake remained open the entire summer with no safety advisories. Local residents viewed the NBOT project as a huge success given the lack of visible algae and improved water clarity.
According to Heather Raymond, project coordinator at Ohio State University, “Harmful Algal Blooms threaten our health and economy, and effective mitigation and control strategies are needed. The results of our NBOT trials are very encouraging. We are excited to continue our research and collect data that water managers can use to make informed reservoir management decisions, including the use of NBOTs as an innovative control technology.”
“We are excited to be working with leading research institutions and government agencies on the implementation of a safe, scalable, and effective algae prevention and remediation solution”, says Chas Antinone Jr, President of Green Water Solutions. “Our work in Ohio and Florida has consistently proven NBOT’s ability to safely remove harmful algal blooms, nutrients, and dangerous water contaminants, and we are now looking to expand operations into other States across the country”.
About NBOT Labs
NBOT Labs was founded in 2018 in Charleston, South Carolina. NBOT’s patented technology uses nanobubbles to deliver an ozonated gas mixture into the water column causing an advanced oxidation reaction and accelerated “hydroxyl radical” production. The oxidation power of hydroxyl radicals is 100,000 times stronger than chlorine, yet safe for people, marine life, and the environment. Hydroxyl radicals will quickly destroy algae, toxins, and dangerous micro-organisms, and simultaneously increase dissolved oxygen levels and improve overall water quality.
NBOT Labs has completed successful field trials in a wide variety of use cases from algae remediation and nutrient reduction on lakes and ponds to the treatment of wastewater, industrial effluent, lagoons, irrigation systems, and ballast water. Over the past 4 years, the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has validated NBOT against thousands of water contaminants and has proven NBOT to be significantly more effective than ambient air or pure oxygen in hydroxyl radical generation and nutrient reduction.
Headquarters
875 Walt Miller Street, Suite A1, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
###
If you would like more information, please call
NBOT Labs
+1-843-535-0500
info@nbotlabs.com
Steve Gareleck
NBOT Labs
+1 678-472-5887
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram