NBOT Labs Partners with Green Water Solutions to Provide Algae Remediation Services
Green Water executes contract with Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP)
Our partnership with Green Water gives us a comprehensive service offering not only for algae remediation, but for algae prevention”CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NBOT Labs, a nanotechnology company focused on water safety, security, and sustainability, has announced a strategic partnership with Green Water Solutions, an Ohio-based water treatment company specializing in algae prevention and remediation. Green Water is a certified implementation partner of the NBOT water management system (“Nano-Bubble Oxidation Technology), and has completed a number of successful NBOT projects both in Ohio and Florida. Green Water is currently involved in a three-year study with The Ohio State University, the University of Florida, NOAA, Ohio EPA, USACE, and the U.S. EPA to validate the effectiveness of NBOT in preparation for larger-scale deployment on public waterways.
Green Water has further announced a recently signed services contract with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) for the remediation of harmful algal blooms (HABs) in public waterways throughout the State. In 2023, Green Water will establish the required infrastructure to mobilize and deploy the NBOT technology immediately at the request of the FDEP. Green Water’s largest project to date in Florida has been the Port Mayaca Lock and Dam. During a 24-hour treatment cycle, NBOT eliminated algae and microcystin toxin and reduced nitrogen and phosphorus levels below detection limits with no negative side effects or impact on marine life.
According to Chas Antinone, President of Green Water, “The opportunity to work with the Florida DEP and leading water research institutions is vital to reversing the growing trend and proliferation of toxic algae blooms nationwide. Over the next few years, our goal is to establish an on-demand, statewide NBOT operation beginning in Florida and expanding to additional States. As we experienced at Port Mayaca, we expect Florida residents to benefit significantly as we improve water quality throughout the State.”
"Our partnership with Green Water gives us a comprehensive service offering not only for algae remediation, but for algae prevention,” says Steve Gareleck, CEO of NBOT Labs. “Our goal is to prevent or minimize the impact of harmful algae blooms by using NBOT as part of a proactive water management strategy. By using NBOT to maintain optimal nutrient and dissolved oxygen levels year-round, the risk of toxic algae blooms can be significantly minimized.”
NBOT Labs and Green Water are expanding operations to other states and have a number of large strategic projects in the pipeline for 2023 including red-tide remediation.
About Green Water
Green Water Solutions was founded in 2019 in Brookfield, OH to provide water remediation and disinfecting services in public waterways. Green Water Solutions is in partnership with NBOT Labs, LLC, the inventor of NBOT (Nano - Bubble Oxidation Technology). Green Water’s services include the prevention and remediation of algae, bacteria, toxins, nutrients, and other contaminants in lakes, ponds, rivers, streams, coastal harbors, and other public waterways.
Green Water Solutions is committed to providing safe, reliable, and economic solutions to remediate and prevent harmful algal blooms (HABs), dangerous bacteria, and toxic pollutants in our nation's water and throughout the world.
Green Water Solutions completed an NBOT treatment of the Port Mayaca Lock & Dam connecting Lake Okeechobee with the St. Lucie Canal. Within 48 hours of the NBOT treatment, analysis conducted by Advanced Environmental Labs in Florida showed 99% reductions in algae, microcystin toxin, nitrogen & phosphorus. Visual results can be seen below. No harm was observed to marine life and manatee activity noticeably increased due to higher levels of dissolved oxygen.
NBOT Labs was founded in 2018 in Charleston, South Carolina. NBOT’s patented technology uses nanobubbles to deliver an ozonated gas mixture into the water column causing an advanced oxidation reaction and accelerated “hydroxyl radical” production. The oxidation power of hydroxyl radicals is 100,000 times stronger than chlorine, yet safe for people, marine life, and the environment. Hydroxyl radicals will quickly destroy algae, bacteria, toxins, and dangerous micro-organisms, while simultaneously increasing dissolved oxygen levels and improving overall water quality.
NBOT Labs has completed successful field trials in a wide variety of use cases from algae remediation and nutrient reduction on lakes and ponds to the treatment of wastewater, industrial effluent, lagoons, irrigation systems, and ballast water. Over the past 4 years, the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has validated NBOT against thousands of water contaminants and has proven NBOT to be significantly more effective than ambient air or pure oxygen in hydroxyl radical generation and nutrient reduction.
