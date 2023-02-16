Aarna Networks Unveils a Host of New Initiatives Leading Up to Mobile World Congress 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Aarna Networks, which solves enterprise edge and private 5G management complexity through zero-touch edge orchestration at scale has compiled a number of industry leading initiatives to be showcased at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Feb 27 - Mar 3, in partner booths and select meetings.
MWC Onsite Demos
Aarna Networks will co-host three collaborative demos on the show floor with partners. Attendees are invited to meet with booth representatives during expo hours or arrange private demos.
• O-RAN orchestration on O-Cloud Optimized for hybrid environments (Aarna Networks, Rebaca Technologies, Red Hat, VoerEir AB): Hall 2, Stand 2F30
• Orchestration and management of RAN elements using Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) over O1 interface (Aarna Networks, Capgemini Engineering): Hall 2, Stand 2B90
• Zero-touch provisioning (ZTP) of Small cells and Core Network (CN) for Non-public Networks (NPN) 5G using O-RAN SMO and Automation (Aarna Networks, HFCL): Hall 5, Stand: 5A40
NTT DATA Collaboration
Aarna Networks recently announced a collaboration with NTT Data, a trusted global innovator of IT and system integrator, to add Aarna Networks Multi Cluster Orchestration Platform (AMCOP) to the NTT DATA portfolio and jointly deliver AMCOP to the industry.
O-RAN SMO
Aarna Networks continues to lead the industry with its AMCOP O-RAN SMO – the industry’s first open source SMO. In the Fall 2022 O-RAN PlugFest, Capgemini Engineering’s O-DU and O-CU were connected to AMCOP O-RAN SMO via O1, which was the first ever test of SMO and O1 interface using the TIP OpenRAN Orchestration and Management Automation (ROMA) test plan. This was advanced further by testing the AMCOP O-RAN SMO against TIP OpenRAN ROMA 2.0 requirements in a Capgemini and Aarna Networks test plan deployed in three releases. Aarna has also recently published this whitepaper on the advantages of using an open source, vendor neutral SMO.
AMCOP 3.2 Release
AMCOP is an open source orchestration, lifecycle management, and real-time policy, closed loop automation platform which solves management complexity for edge native and 5G network services. Aarna Networks recently released a new version of this product AMCOP (v3.2). Benefits of this latest version include:
• New features for O-RAN SMO
• Additional capabilities on observability and monitoring
• A new northbound interface (SOL-005)
• Greater stability
Nephio Leadership
Aarna Networks presented four Nephio related sessions at the Linux Foundation Networking Developer & Testing Forum virtual event this week including configuration management and infrastructure automation. Review the presentations.
Aarna Edge Services
Aarna Networks is gearing up to announce a major offering to the marketplace -– Aarna Edge Services (AES) – a zero-touch orchestrator for designing, provisioning, and managing infrastructure, network services, and applications at the edge. Stay tuned for more AES news before Mobile World Congress.
Aarna Networks will be at Mobile World Congress, Feb 27 - Mar 3. To request a meeting, contact us here: https://www.aarnanetworks.com/about-us
ABOUT AARNA NETWORKS
Aarna Networks solves enterprise edge and private 5G management complexity through zero-touch edge orchestration at scale. We’re on a mission to help enterprises and network operators unlock previously unimagined new services and drastically slash operational costs, and improve time to market. Aarna’s software and SaaS solutions leverage open source, cloud native, and DevOps methodologies to provide zero-touch edge and 5G service orchestration and management services. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in San Jose, CA and Bengaluru, India. Please visit us at https://www.aarnanetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aarna-networks-inc./
Brandon Wick
