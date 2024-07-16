Aarna Networks Joins AI RAN Alliance to Run RAN and Machine Learning Applications on a Common GPU Cloud
Aarna Networks to contribute to the AI-and-RAN working group to slash the CAPEX for 5G rollouts by drastically improving hardware utilization of RANSAN JOSE, CA, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aarna Networks, a leading provider of open source software for AI Cloud GPU-as-a-Service orchestration and management, has joined the AI RAN Alliance. This strategic move aligns with Aarna Networks’ mission to innovate and enhance wireless communications through AI-driven solutions.
The AI RAN Alliance, a collaborative industry group dedicated to integrating artificial intelligence with radio access networks (RAN), provides a platform for members to share expertise, drive technological advancements, and develop standards that foster the adoption of AI and RAN. Aarna Networks will leverage its expertise in orchestration and management solutions to contribute to the alliance's goals, focusing on enhancing the utilization of RAN hardware to bring down the effective CAPEX.
Aarna Networks offers an AI-and-RAN solution with its Aarna Multi Cluster Orchestration Platform (AMCOP). AMCOP provides robust automation to orchestrate RAN onto a GPU cloud. Next, AMCOP monitors the utilization of RAN and dynamically allocates unused GPU cycles to machine learning applications. By running RAN (cRAN, vRAN, or O-RAN) on a GPU cloud, MNOs can increase the utilization of the underlying hardware by using unused cycles for AI/ML workloads. This use case may be for internal AI/ML purposes or for selling spot instances to third-party aggregators.
"Aarna Networks is excited to join the AI RAN Alliance and contribute to the future of wireless communications," said Amar Kapadia, CEO of Aarna Networks. "Our experience in AI Cloud orchestration and management, combined with network services, will help in addressing the complexities of modern RAN deployments and drive innovation in the mobile wireless industry."
Aarna Networks' participation in the AI RAN Alliance underscores its commitment to advancing AI/ML technologies and supporting the evolution of 5G and beyond.
About Aarna Networks: Aarna Networks is a leading provider of open source software for AI Cloud orchestration and management. The company's solutions enables GPU-as-a-service-Providers and NVIDIA Cloud Partners (NCP) to offer multi-tenant GPU instances with full isolation while using a common underlying GPU pool.
