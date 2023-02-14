Aarna Networks and NTT DATA partner to deliver multi-cloud orchestration based on open source
SAN JOSE, CA, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aarna Networks, which solves enterprise edge and private 5G management complexity through zero-touch edge orchestration at scale, today announced a collaboration with NTT Data, a trusted global innovator of IT and system integrator, to add Aarna Networks Multi-Cluster Orchestration Platform (AMCOP) to the NTT DATA portfolio and jointly deliver AMCOP to the industry.
There are two main characteristics that define this collaboration on common ground.
The first is to handle scenarios of hybrid multi-cloud orchestration by automating life cycle management of functions towards the evolution of a disaggregated network for our clients while consolidating a management environment for Enterprise and Telco Applications to run 4G/5G business use cases.
The second is to strengthen our SMO approach in the O-RAN ecosystem combining NTT DATA owned practices and experience alongside AMCOP’s O-RAN SMO, the industry’s first open source O-RAN SMO and a critical component for supporting and managing multi-vendor RAN environments. The companies benefit from open source innovation and plan to explore integration of their O-RAN offerings around the O1 interface and the management plane.
“NTT DATA boasts an impressive roster of global customers and a large variety of customizable services for end-to-end digital transformation,” said Amar Kapadia, Co-founder and CEO, Aarna Networks. “Adding AMCOP to their portfolio opens up new opportunities in edge and 5G with a proven, open source platform to transform networks and accelerate customers’ time to market.”
“Aarna has accomplished to materialize a platform that boosts automation over multi-cloud environments to simplify the management and integration required to spearhead digital transformation projects,” said Hugo A. Nava, Partner and Head of Open Networks at NTT DATA.
Aarna Networks and NTT DATA will be at Mobile World Congress, Feb 27 - Mar 3. To request a meeting, use this link: https://www.aarnanetworks.com/about-us#contact.
ABOUT AARNA NETWORKS
Aarna Networks solves enterprise edge and private 5G management complexity through zero-touch edge orchestration at scale. We’re on a mission to help enterprises and network operators unlock previously unimagined new services and drastically slash operational costs, and improve time to market. Aarna’s software and SaaS solutions leverage open source, cloud native, and DevOps methodologies to provide zero-touch edge and 5G service orchestration and management services. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in San Jose, CA and Bengaluru, India. Please visit us at https://www.aarnanetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aarna-networks-inc./
ABOUT NTT DATA
NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables clients, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries.
Visit NTT DATA´s 5G Website: https://5G.nttdata.com
For corporate site, visit: https://www.nttdata.com/global/en
