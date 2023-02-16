Cognota Provides Support to Learning Community by Partnering with L&D Cares

Cognota has partnered with L&D Cares, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting talent development professionals to help them thrive and flourish in their career.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognota, the leading provider of L&D Operations software has partnered with L&D Cares, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting talent development professionals with no-cost coaching, mentoring, and resources to help them thrive and flourish in their career.

“Companies hired rapidly during the pandemic and now many are making serious cuts amid an uncertain economy. These layoffs can be a catalyst for both stress as well as opportunity for people,” said Brandon Carson the Founder of L&D Cares who created the non-profit in April 2020.

“I can’t stress enough the importance of working with organizations such as L&D Cares for the betterment of the corporate learning industry.” said Ryan Austin, CEO of Cognota. “As the pressures of the economy continue to increase, it’s heartwarming to see mentors from the L&D Cares program step up to help others during their career transition. That’s a mission that Cognota wants to support.”

As the L&D Cares community grows, Cognota is providing free software and services to help L&D Cares keep up with demand. Cognota is providing the technology infrastructure L&D Cares needs to meet the needs of their membership and connect them to coaches and mentors at scale. L&D Cares will also utilize Cognota’s hosted forum in our LearnOps Community to connect their members to additional services and resources.

In 2022, Cognota launched its new CLO Coach Program, providing companies a direct connection to seasoned Chief Learning Officers who can help with talent development strategies and challenges. The program aims to assist companies in navigating the rapidly changing talent landscape. Cognota’s CLO Coaches have a wealth of experience and expertise, having worked with a range of companies in different industries.

“We are excited to extend technology we implemented at Cognota to help power L&D Cares, enabling the engagement between mentors and members to be as easy and scalable as possible,” said Austin.

Anyone interested in getting involved in this program is encouraged to contact L&D Cares. “As the learning and development industry navigates challenges during these times, being connected to one another is a key differentiator,” said Tina Bjork, a Founding Director of L&D Cares. “And if you need help, it's OK to ask. We are all in this together.”

If you are a learning and development professional requiring assistance, connect with L&D Cares at www.ldcares.org or visit www.learnops.com to join a growing community of peers.

About L&D Cares:

L&D Cares is a non-profit that provides talent development professionals no-cost coaching, mentoring, and resources to help them thrive and flourish in their careers.

We provide programs designed by talent development professionals in three key areas:

Coaching: A dedicated team of certified coaches that help our members establish and achieve their career goals

Mentoring: HR and L&D industry veterans provide 1:1 mentoring services for new-to-career and mid-to-late-career talent development professionals

On-Demand Resources: Through podcasts, our YouTube channel, and our growing Slack community, we support our members in their career journey

We lead with compassion and expertise to offer support to members of our industry. We believe empathy and kindness within the HR and L&D community best advances our profession and builds connections within our practice. All L&D Cares services and resources are provided at no cost.

URL: http://www.ldcares.org

About Cognota:

Cognota is the first and only LearnOps® platform for corporate Learning and Development teams.

Our award-winning software streamlines L&D processes such as training intake, project and capacity planning, and content design allowing learning teams to work more efficiently and effectively while providing access to much-needed data and insights about their operations.

Software to manage and streamline Learning & Development operations

LearnOps community to share ideas with like-minded L&D professionals

Best practices/resources to stay ahead of learning operational challenges

Coaching from Chief Learning Officers to help you with L&D Ops strategy

This first-of-its-kind software allows customers to get better visibility into the training needs of their businesses and consolidate disparate tools they are using so they can make better, more strategic decisions about L&D investments.

Founded originally as Synapse, Cognota changed its name in April 2022 and has clients in multiple sectors around the world. For more information visit www.cognota.com.