Decision Foundry and dbt Labs Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Data Management
Decision Foundry, a Global, Salesforce Marketing Cloud partner and dbt Labs, a pioneer in data engineering, today announced a strategic partnership.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The partnership brings together two innovative and dynamic companies in the data management space, leveraging their unique strengths and expertise to provide clients with comprehensive solutions that streamline the data management process.
“Data preparation, modeling, testing, and documentation are critical to the development of a flexible, modern data stack and we are thrilled to enter into this partnership. The entry of dbt Labs into our workflow will allow us to bring our data solutions to market faster, improve business performance, and drive growth for our clients,” said Ross Jenkins, CEO of Decision Foundry.
Decision Foundry’s continued focus on data strategy, data communication and faster technology deployments will be developed to meet the evolving needs of organizations of all sizes, across a range of industries. The partnership will also provide clients with access to a range of advanced analytics solutions, including predictive analytics, and machine learning, combined with the power and flexibility of dbt Lab’s collaborative data platform.
About Decision Foundry
Decision Foundry is a top-tier Salesforce integration partner supporting Datorama, CDP, Tableau, Tableau CRM, and Marketing Cloud, proper. Our global team includes some of the industry’s leading practitioners in data analytics and visual communication. As Salesforce consultants, we help make sense of your data by connecting scattered data points while blending and visualizing performance marketing data.
About dbt Labs
dbt Labs is on a mission to empower data practitioners to create and disseminate organizational knowledge. Having pioneered the practice of analytics engineering, they support a community of over 25,000 data practitioners committed to changing how data teams work together.
