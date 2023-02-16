Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,522 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,633 in the last 365 days.

Decision Foundry and dbt Labs Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Data Management

Decision Foundry is a premier Salesforce Consulting company

Decision Foundry, a Global, Salesforce Marketing Cloud partner and dbt Labs, a pioneer in data engineering, today announced a strategic partnership.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The partnership brings together two innovative and dynamic companies in the data management space, leveraging their unique strengths and expertise to provide clients with comprehensive solutions that streamline the data management process.

“Data preparation, modeling, testing, and documentation are critical to the development of a flexible, modern data stack and we are thrilled to enter into this partnership. The entry of dbt Labs into our workflow will allow us to bring our data solutions to market faster, improve business performance, and drive growth for our clients,” said Ross Jenkins, CEO of Decision Foundry.

Decision Foundry’s continued focus on data strategy, data communication and faster technology deployments will be developed to meet the evolving needs of organizations of all sizes, across a range of industries. The partnership will also provide clients with access to a range of advanced analytics solutions, including predictive analytics, and machine learning, combined with the power and flexibility of dbt Lab’s collaborative data platform.

About Decision Foundry
Decision Foundry is a top-tier Salesforce integration partner supporting Datorama, CDP, Tableau, Tableau CRM, and Marketing Cloud, proper. Our global team includes some of the industry’s leading practitioners in data analytics and visual communication. As Salesforce consultants, we help make sense of your data by connecting scattered data points while blending and visualizing performance marketing data.

About dbt Labs
dbt Labs is on a mission to empower data practitioners to create and disseminate organizational knowledge. Having pioneered the practice of analytics engineering, they support a community of over 25,000 data practitioners committed to changing how data teams work together.

Ross Jenkins
Decision Foundry
email us here

You just read:

Decision Foundry and dbt Labs Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Data Management

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.