Lucintel Forecasts Automotive Metal Stamping Market to Reach $XX Billion by 2027
Automotive Metal Stamping MarketDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the recent study the automotive metal stamping market is projected to reach an estimated $XX billion by 2027 from $XX billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5% to 7% from 2022 to 2027. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing production of vehicles, rising demand for passenger vehicles and incorporation of advanced technology.
Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in automotive metal stamping market by technology (blanking, embossing, bending, coining, flanging and others), process (roll forming, hot stamping, sheet metal forming, metal fabrication, and others), vehicle type (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).
“Bending market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”
Based on technology, the automotive metal stamping market is segmented into blanking, embossing, bending, coining, flanging and others. Lucintel forecasts that the bending market is expected to remain the largest segment due to bent parts utilized in several applications such as indoor hinges, wheels, and engine assembly.
“Within the automotive metal stamping market, the passenger cars segment is expected to remain the largest vehicle type”
Based on vehicle type the passenger cars segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing production for passenger vehicles in developing and developed economies, and growing trend toward engine downsizing in order to enhance fuel efficiency and lighter vehicles.
“Asia pacific will dominate the automotive metal stamping market in near future”
APAC will remain the fastest region due to the increasing demand for the automobiles and related activities particularly in China and India, and increasing automation coupled with rising awareness regarding fire safety in this region.
Major players of automotive metal stamping market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Clow Stamping Company, D&H Industries Inc., Shiloh Industries Inc., PDQ Tool & Stamping Co., Magna International Inc., Alcoa Corporation, ARO Metal Stamping Co Inc., Wisconsin Metal Parts Inc, Martinrea International Inc., and Integrity Manufacturing are among the major automotive metal stamping providers.
About Lucintel
At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years.
