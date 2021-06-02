Folding Bicycle Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

The global folding bicycle market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8%-10% from 2021 to 2026. The future of the global folding bicycle market looks promising.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The major drivers for this market are increasing disposable income, growing urbanization, and increased number of cycling paths.Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include shift in customer trend towards healthy lifestyle and fitness, implementation of government regulations to encourage the use of electric bikes and improvement in bicycling infrastructure and battery technology.A total of xx figures / charts and xx tables are provided in this more than 150 page report to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below. To learn the scope, benefits, companies researched, and other details of the global Folding Bicycle market report, please download the report brochure.The study includes a forecast for the global folding bicycle market by product, size, distribution channel and region, as follows:By Product [($ Million) from 2015 to 2026]:ConventionalElectricBy Size [Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2026]:20 Inch24 Inch26 InchOthersBy Distribution Channel [Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2026]:OnlineOfflineBy Region [Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2026]:North AmericaUnited StatesCanadaMexicoEuropeGermanyUnited KingdomAPACChinaIndiaJapanROWMiddle EastBrazilSome of the Folding Bicycle companies profiled in this report include Dahon, Giant Bicycles, Helix, Bike Friday, Montague Bike, Brompton Bicycle, GOGOBIKE, Birdy Bike, and FOREVER Bicycle. Lucintel forecasts that conventional will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to their easy availability, cost-effective features and the industry offers a wide range of products with their unique style and colors to attract consumers.Within the global folding bicycle market, the offline segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the availability of test drive options; stores provide customized buying options, and the availability of different branded products.North America is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to the rising awareness among the people about advanced development in bikes, growing concern for heath issue like obesity and overweight, rapid economic recovery, growth in population & urbanization and increase in government efforts to support on the usage of environment friendly vehicles.Features of the Global Folding Bicycle MarketMarket Size Estimates: Global folding bicycle market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2021) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments.Segmentation Analysis: Global folding bicycle market size by various segments, such as by product, size and distribution channel in terms of value Regional Analysis: Global folding bicycle market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different by product, size, distribution channel and regions for the global folding bicycle market.Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global folding bicycle market.Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.Phone: +1-972-636-5056 (USA), +44-2071-936035 (UK), +91-771-4288410 (India) OR Email: helpdesk@Lucintel.com