Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,083 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 361,847 in the last 365 days.

Hodusoft’s Hosted PBX System Enhances Productivity for Finance and Banking Industry in the US

Hodusoft’s Hosted PBX System Enhances Productivity for Finance and Banking Industry in the US

Hodusoft’s Hosted PBX System Enhances Productivity for Finance and Banking Industry in the US

Hodusoft, a provider of VoIP solutions, has announced that its Hosted PBX system can enhance productivity for the finance and banking industry in the US.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HoduSoft, one of the leading unified communications software makers in India, announced the introduction of its hosted PBX system for the banking and finance industry in the United States. The country has the largest and most liquid financial markets in the world and the rising demand for insurance and loans is driving the growth of its banking and finance sector.

The HoduPBX – IP PBX software is designed to offer hosted services to bank customers, enhance agents’ efficiency, as well as facilitate real-time exchanges between agents, bankers, and customers. The PBX phone system is extremely easy to set up and simple to manage. It offers controlled and effective management of tenants.

The hosted IP PBX software comes with a wide range of sophisticated features ranging from automatic call distribution, auto-provisioning, audio conference, multi-tenant, multi-lingual, multi-currency, payment gateway integration, least cost routing, busy lamp field and presence, real-time analytics, voice logging, video call, call forwarding, attend transfer, and many more.

Speaking on the IP PBX software launch in the US market, Kartik Khambhati, co-founder and chief business development officer at HoduSoft said, “The players in the US banking and finance industry need high-quality communication system to manage customer queries, approve or reject transactions, monitor customer credentials, handle confidential information and data, and offer exceptional customer experience. We are delighted to introduce our HoduPBX software for the banking and financial institutions in the United States.”

“HoduPBX is designed to meet every business need of banks and financial institutions as well as enhance their productivity and performance manifold. Businesses can get HoduPBX as single-tenant or multi-tenant IP PBX software and can customize the system as per their business needs,” he added.

He also said, “We are proud of HoduPBX, which was named as a recipient of the 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. The IP PBX software not only provides affordable communication to all sizes of businesses but also enables them to manage communication solutions from multiple premises.”

The multi-tenant and multi-lingual capabilities of the IP PBX phone system are crucial for banking and financial institutions to serve customers in any geographic location. Sophisticated IP PBX software also allows banks and financial firms to provide several self-service options ranging from making requests and lodging complaints to checking account information and transaction details by using multilevel IVR.

About HoduPBX
HoduPBX is HoduSoft’s comprehensive IP PBX software for Internet telephony service providers (ITSPs) and Internet service providers (ISPs). The software was the recipient of TMCnet’s 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications.

About HoduSoft:
HoduSoft is an India-based unified communications software provider that offers several types of high-quality communications tools for all sizes of companies across industries. Incepted in 2015, HoduSoft is one of the fastest-growing VoIP software makers in the world today. Apart from HoduPBX, the company is the manufacturer of HoduBlast, HoduConf, and HoduCC call center and contact center software, which emerged as one of the top five category leaders in Gartner’s GetApp category.

Contact
HoduSoft Pvt. Ltd.
Kartik Khambhati
707-708-4638
www.hodusoft.com

Kartik Khambhati
HoduSoft
+ +1-707-708-4638
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Hodusoft’s Hosted PBX System Enhances Productivity for Finance and Banking Industry in the US

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.