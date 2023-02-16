(Left) Chua Hung Meng, Ronald Wong, Mac Patel, Dr. James Ong, Robin Yap, Greg Duffell (Right)

SINGAPORE, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smoove Xperience, in collaboration with NUS Business School Alumni Association, organised "The Evolution of Technology in Post-Pandemic Travel" fireside chat on the 9th of February at NUSS Guild House @ Suntec.

In 2019, before the pandemic, the travel and tourism sector generated $9.2 trillion for the global economy. The pandemic caused an unprecedented disruption to tourism, with a massive fall in international demand amid widespread lockdowns and travel restrictions put in place to contain the virus’ spread. This resulted in huge economic and social impacts, placing over 100 million direct tourism jobs at risk.

On the road to recovery, the fireside chat event explored current consumer trends in a post-pandemic world and the importance of leveraging technology.

The event brought together travel enthusiasts, tech experts, and industry leaders to network, learn and exchange ideas in a lively and dynamic setting. Attendees reminisced about the bygone days of travelling with traveller cheques and boarding passes printed on flimsy papers.

The panellists for the event included some of the most innovative minds in the travel and technology industries, such as Robin Yap, a travel veteran and former Chairman of The Travel Corporation, Dr. James Ong, Founder and Managing Director of Artificial Intelligence International Institute (AIII), Ronald Wong, Managing Partner of FTAG Group and Mac Patel, Regional Sales Director of OAG. The panellists offered their insights and perspectives on the future of travel and technology. From a successful case study of tech disruption within the transportation space to the rise of AI-powered travel planning, attendees were exposed to a wealth of cutting-edge ideas and technologies.

As travel continues to evolve, it is becoming increasingly important for industry professionals and consumers alike to stay up-to-date with the latest technologies and trends. The travel and tech event provided attendees with a comprehensive overview of the latest advancements and helped them to understand how technology can be leveraged to enhance their own travel experiences.

When the floor was opened for questions, many attendees pondered about how far technology can be revolutionised in the travel industry.

"Currently, the planning process for a holiday is too tedious and takes up a lot of time and effort. After all those hours and hours of research and planning, I felt exhausted even before I go on my holiday. Why aren't people creating technology that will make travellers' lives easier?," Roch Low asked.

"That's exactly the problem that Smoove Xperience aims to solve. Providing a super app where users can make immediate bookings, check out the latest happenings, and discover the latest deals in a particular destination! Incidentally, we are also launching our GoFiji super app today. Travellers can now find all the information they need and make bookings through their mobile phones when they travel to Fiji," said Greg Duffell, Group CEO of Smoove Xperience, who moderated the fireside chat event.

While technology and artificial intelligence have come a long way as seen through the ChatGPT buzz, the travel industry still has a long way to go in the tech revolution, and Smoove Xperience is looking to disrupt the industry like never before.

For more information on GoFiji, please get in touch with hello@gofiji.net.

About Smoove Xperience

Smoove Xperience is a travel tech company providing travellers with cutting-edge travel products that help them save time, gain access to discounts, and make immediate bookings. One of the key initiatives of Smoove Xperience is GoFiji, the first and only travel and lifestyle super app in Fiji.

About NUS Business School Alumni Association

The National University of Singapore Business School Alumni Association (NUSBSA) was founded in 2000 by a group of passionate NUS Business School graduates who wanted to stay connected to their esteemed alma mater and each other. NUSBSA family generously donates money to help needy undergraduates, offers mentorship and professional opportunities to fellow alumni and students or serves their communities through volunteer work.

