Aussie Business Owners Urged to Invest $1 a Day to Save Lives and Show Care with On-Site Defibrillators

AED Defibrillators can save lives and show businesses care

How just $1 a day could save lives in Australian workplaces, and show business owners care about their staff and customers.

For every minute a defibrillator is not used following a cardiac arrest, the patient’s chances of survival decrease by 10 per cent.” — Minister for Health - Queensland Government

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to recent reports, most Australian workplaces lack defibrillators, which can mean the difference between life and death in the event of a sudden cardiac arrest.

A spokesperson from Australian online AED retailer, Defibrillators Online, said the investment in a defibrillator is just over $1 per day, providing remarkable value and could potentially save lives.

Business owners can demonstrate their commitment to their staff and customers' well-being by having a defibrillator on-site and providing training and show that they really care.

But how does a defibrillator actually save lives?

Defibrillators Online explained that in the event of a collapsed victim, a first aider may be able to assess if the victim is conscious and breathing properly and start CPR, but won't know the cause or name of the heart rhythm that caused the cardiac arrest without proper equipment. They might start chest compressions as per the Australian Resuscitation Council's guidelines, but they will not be able to regain a functioning heart rhythm. They can only attempt to circulate blood on behalf of an ineffective heartbeat with CPR.

If a cardiac arrest is witnessed, the most likely heart rhythm is Ventricular Fibrillation (VF) or a pulse-less Ventricular Tachycardia (VT). Both these rhythms are shockable and can be detected by a defibrillator. Only a shock from a defibrillator is able to revert the rhythm back to normal, and successfully resuscitate a person in VF or VT.

This explains why the latest statistical data shows that for every minute after a cardiac arrest occurs, a person's chance of survival decreases by 10% if an AED is not attached.

There are other rhythms that can occur, but the first aider's focus should be on providing quality CPR, said Defibrillators Online. The purpose of CPR and defibrillation is to preserve brain function until specialized treatment is available.

The bottom line is that investing just over a dollar per day in a defibrillator is an excellent and very reasonable investment to help save lives.

In conclusion, Defibrillators Online said investing in a defibrillator is cost-effective and may help save life and urged business owners to demonstrate their care for staff and customers by having a defibrillator on-site.

Knowing how to use a defibrillator in case of a sudden cardiac arrest is critical. Therefore, it's essential to have well-trained staff and follow the Australian Resuscitation Council's guidelines.

