Add UV-Visible-NIR Spectroscopy to Your Optical Microscope with the 508PV™
The 508PV™ installs on your optical microscope photoport to give you UV-visible-NIR absorbance, reflectance, fluorescence and polarization spectra and imaging.SAN DIMAS, CA, US, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRAIC Technologies, the worlds leading innovator of UV-visible-NIR microspectroscopy solutions, is proud to introduce the 508PV™ UV-visible-NIR spectrophotometer for your microscope. The 508PV™ is designed to be added to an open photoport of a microscope or probe station so that you can non-destructively analyze the spectra of many types of microscopic samples. Featuring CRAIC Technologies' cutting edge Lightblades™ spectrophotometers and proprietary optical interface technologies, the 508PV™ can acquire spectra of microscopic sample areas by absorbance, reflectance, polarization, luminescence and fluorescence, in addition to high-resolution color images, when attached to properly configured microscopes. Applications are numerous and include characterization of new materials, measurement of surface plasmon resonance, graphene, vitrinite reflectance of coal and high resolution colorimetric and relative intensity mapping of flat panel displays. Thin film thickness of microscopic areas can also be measured using the 508PV™. Combined with CRAIC Technologies Traceable Standards, which are specifically designed for use with microspectrophotometers and traceable to Standard Reference Materials from NIST, the 508PV™ spectrophotometer is a cost effective micro-analysis tool for any laboratory or manufacturing facility.
“CRAIC Technologies has been an innovator in the field of UV-visible-NIR microanalysis since its founding. We have helped to advance the field of microscale analysis with innovative instrumentation, software, research and teaching. The 508PV™ microscope spectrophotometer is the ideal tool for a laboratory or production line due the fact that it can add so many capabilities to a microscope or probe station. It can also be used to upgrade older microspectrophotometers with cutting edge detectors, electronics and software” states Dr. Paul Martin, President of CRAIC Technologies. “The 508PV™ also features our proprietary Lightblades™ spectrophotometers and optical interface technology for improved performance and enhanced flexibility. With the addition of advanced spectroscopic, data analysis, film thickness and colorimetric software, this tool is perfect for any environment.”
The 508PV™ spectrophotometer integrates CRAIC Technologies Lightblades™ spectrophotometer with a sophisticated optical interface hardware and powerful, easy-to-use Lambdafire™ software. Lightblades™ are spectrophotometers designed and built by CRAIC Technologies specifically for microscale analysis. This new level of sensitivity and stability give us a flexible instrument that is custom designed to add to a microscopes photoport and rapidly acquire high quality spectra from microscopic samples. Sophisticated software, high resolution imaging, permanently calibrated variable apertures and other innovations all yield a new level of sophistication for microanalysis. With high sensitivity, durable design, ease-of-use, imaging and spectroscopic techniques and the support of CRAIC Technologies, the 508PV™ is more than just a scientific instrument…it is a great solution to your analytical challenges.
For more information on the 508PV™ microscope spectrophotometer
About CRAIC Technologies: CRAIC Technologies, Inc. is a global technology leader focused on innovations for microscopy and microspectroscopy in the ultraviolet, visible and near-infrared regions. CRAIC Technologies creates cutting-edge solutions, with the very best in customer support, by listening to our customers and implementing solutions that integrate operational excellence and technology expertise. CRAIC Technologies provides answers for customers in forensic sciences, biotechnology, semiconductor, geology, nanotechnology and materials science markets who demand quality, accuracy, precision, speed and the best in customer support.
