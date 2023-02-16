Measure the UV-Visible-NIR and Raman Spectra of Microscopic Samples with the 2030PV PRO
Measure the UV-visible-NIR and Raman spectra of microscopic sampling areas with the 2030PV PRO MicrospectrophotometerSAN DIMAS, CA, US, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRAIC Technologies, the worlds leading innovator of UV-visible-NIR microspectroscopy solutions, is proud to introduce the 2030PV PRO™ UV-visible-NIR microspectrophotometer. As the new flagship product for CRAIC Technologies, 2030PV PRO™ microspectrophotometer is designed to non-destructively analyze many types of microscopic samples from the deep ultraviolet to the near infrared. Analysis of samples can be done by absorbance, reflectance, Raman, photoluminescence and fluorescence with unparalleled speed and accuracy. The system can also be configured to image microscopic samples in the UV and NIR regions in addition to color imaging. Applications are numerous and include forensic analysis of trace evidence, vitrinite reflectance of coal and spectral analysis of minerals, measurement of protein crystals, contamination analysis and thin film measurement of semiconductors, hard disks and flat panel displays. Combined with CRAIC Technologies Traceable Standards, which are specifically designed for use with microspectrophotometers and calibrated using Standard Reference Materials from NIST, the 2030PV PRO™ microspectrophotometer is the cutting-edge micro-analysis tool for any laboratory or manufacturing facility.
“CRAIC Technologies has been an innovator in the field of UV-visible-NIR microanalysis for twenty years. We have helped to advance the field of microscale analysis with innovative instrumentation, software, research and teaching. The 2030PV PRO™ microspectrophotometer is the ideal tool for a laboratory or factory due its reliability, its speed and its ease of use” states Dr. Paul Martin, President of CRAIC Technologies. “CRAIC Technologies microspectrophotometers are backed by years of experience in both designing, building and the using of this type of instrumentation for spectroscopic and image analysis.”
The 2030PV PRO™ microspectrophotometer integrates an advanced spectrophotometer with a sophisticated UV-visible-NIR range microscope and powerful, easy-to-use software. This flexible instrument is designed to acquire data from microscopic samples by absorbance, reflectance or even luminescence spectroscopy. By including high-resolution digital imaging, the user is also able to use the instrument as a ultraviolet or infrared microscope. Touch screen controls, sophisticated software, calibrated variable apertures and other innovations all point to a new level of sophistication for microanalysis. With high sensitivity, durable design, ease-of-use, multiple imaging and spectroscopic techniques, automation and the support of CRAIC Technologies, the 2030PV PRO™ is more than just a scientific instrument…it is the solution to your analytical challenges.
For more information on the 2030PV PRO™ microspectrophotometer and the Perfect Vision for Science™, visit www.microspectra.com.
About CRAIC Technologies: CRAIC Technologies, Inc. is a global technology leader focused on innovations for microscopy and microspectroscopy in the ultraviolet, visible and near-infrared regions. CRAIC Technologies creates cutting-edge solutions, with the very best in customer support, by listening to our customers and implementing solutions that integrate operational excellence and technology expertise. CRAIC Technologies provides answers for customers in forensic sciences, biotechnology, semiconductor, geology, nanotechnology and materials science markets who demand quality, accuracy, precision, speed and the best in customer support.
