ADVANCING THE PEOPLE, PROCESSES & TECHNOLOGIES OF CLINICAL TRIALS: A PRACTICAL ROAD MAP
BSMA Summit March 8-9, 2023, Clinical & Commercial Supply Chain Sessions
Many Supply Chain Professionals and Service Providers consider this event to be the best in our industry because the agenda is selected by their peers...”FOSTER CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinical Trials received an unprecedented boost during vaccine development for the COVID-19 pandemic under the aegis of Operation Warp Speed. At BSMA, a widely-represented Steering Committee of eminent Supply Chain professionals and service providers has been engaged in speeding up the Time To Market for drugs, as well as helping build an integrated supply chain of Drug Developers, CROs, CMOs, Logistics Companies, and other Service Providers. The full day, Clinical Trails Track on Day 2, the 9th of March, will deliver the results of the intense collaboration forged among stakeholders, resulting in the deployment of Data Analytics, System Integration, Clinical Supply Best Practices, Commercial Launch Readiness, Optimization of IRT, and Clinical Distribution Selection, highlighting pragmatic solutions to reduce cost, avoid stock-outs, and significantly improve service levels.
— Bill Coakley, EVP, Clinical & Commercial Supply Chain Management, BSMA
On March 8, 2023, there will be a half-day workshop: “Optimizing Your Clinical Drug Forecast and Supplies Using IRT” where this interactive workshop will go into details and best practices on how you can utilize your IRT functionality to improve your clinical trials supply management. This session will include an overview of the various reports and information to extract from IRT and how they can be used to make better-informed decisions about your demand & supply plan. We will also review important IRT settings for creating the user specifications, how they impact your demand & supply plan, and common pitfalls and ways to solve them in supply forecasting. Time will be set aside to address your questions and to learn how others are taking full advantage of IRT’s powerful capabilities..
In the afternoon as part of the Plenary Session attendees will learn how enabling the collaboration of personnel and integration of organizations and information in the ecosystem for drug development can reduce time to market, lower cost of development and improve launch times. Title of this session is The Industry Platform to Integrate Drug Developers with CRO, CMO, and CDMO.
On March 9, 2023, clinical sessions for the full day include:
SUPPLY PLANNING STRATEGIES FOR CLINICAL TRIALS
ERP FOR PHARMA SUPPLY CHAIN or NOT?
FIRESIDE CHAT: A COMPANY’S JOURNEY TO ENHANCE PROCESSING AND TECHNOLOGY FOR CUTTING EDGE HEALTHCARE
HOW TO APPLY ANALYTICS TO ACHIEVE A SUCCESSFUL CLINICAL STUDY
EVOLVING THE CLINICAL SUPPLY CHAIN AHEAD OF A COMMERCIAL LAUNCH
HOW TO ASSESS AND SELECT CLINICAL DISTRIBUTORS AND DEPOTS
Also on this day, attendees will hear the Keynote Speaker Address "Creating the Next Generation of Digital Experiences for BioPharma: Deploying Lessons Learned from Hollywood!"
The other tracks cover logistics and transportation and digital transformation. More about these tracks will be published in the following weeks.
