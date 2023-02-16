Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market Is Projected To Grow At A 7% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Medical Imaging Workstations Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

February 16, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Medical Imaging Workstations Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the medical imaging workstations market. As per TBRC’s medical imaging workstations market forecast, the medical imaging workstations market size is expected to grow to $6.67 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

The rising number of outpatients is expected to propel the growth of the medical imaging workstation market. North America is expected to hold the largest medical imaging workstations market share. Major players in the medical imaging workstations market include General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips NV, Siemens Medical Systems Inc., Fujifilm Healthcare Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation.

Trending Medical Imaging Workstations Market Trend

Technology advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the medical imaging workstation market. Healthcare organizations are employing advanced medical imaging technologies to generate more detailed images and support these tools with analytic and visualization capabilities. Major companies operating in the medical imaging workstation market are focused on developing new technologies to strengthen their market position. For instance, in March 2022, Royal Philips, a Netherlands-based multinational conglomerate company operating in the medical imaging workstation, launched Ultrasound Workspace, an advanced vendor-neutral echocardiography image processing and reporting technology. The unique features of the ultrasound workspace enable vendor-neutral 2D/3D echocardiography viewing with its remote, browser-based accessibility. This new solution offers seamless diagnostic workflows, equivalent applications, and AI-powered automatic picture analysis and quantification tools that help boost productivity and diagnostic quality.

Medical Imaging Workstations Market Segments

• By Modality: Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Computed Tomography, Ultrasound, Mammography, Other Modalities

• By Component: Visualization Software, Display Units, Display Controller Cards, Central Processing Units

• By Usage: Thick Client Workstations, Thin Client Workstations

• By Application: Diagnostic Imaging, Clinical Review, Advanced Imaging

• By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Centers, Other End-use

• By Geography: The global medical imaging workstations market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Medical imaging workstations refer to systems and software used in the radiology departments of hospitals or diagnostic centres to provide diagnostic information of patients based on imaging. Medical imaging workstations are primarily used to view and interpret pictures for patient diagnosis. It is a component of digital imaging systems that aids in accurate diagnosis and clear visualization of abnormalities.

Medical Imaging Workstations Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Medical Imaging Workstations Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on medical imaging workstations market size, drivers and trends, medical imaging workstations global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and medical imaging workstations market growth across geographies. The medical imaging workstations market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

