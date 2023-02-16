ProActive Lending Group To Offer Financial Assistance for Indianapolis Investors Eyeing Apartment Complex Investments

The leading Texas-based firm is here to help investors in Indianapolis who are looking for apartment loan assistance.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProActive Lending Group is a leading financial servicing firm that has just announced that it is here to offer financial assistance to investors in Indianapolis eyeing apartment loans investment . This makes the company one of the few committed to helping people through the network of their private money lenders. The firm's determination to serve people has been a testament to its success.In addition, ProActive Lending Group offers several other services, such as help with mortgage loans and help with home equity loans as well as small business financing options for entrepreneurs who need capital for their businesses but do not have access to traditional bank loans or credit cards due to limited credit histories or high down payments required by banks.ProActive Lending Group has an extensive network of lenders in Indianapolis and throughout Texas and it can connect you with a lender who will provide financing at a sizable interest rate. They also have line credit availability of 100k-5 million dollars with extensive loan terms from 5-20 years that too at fixed rates!The company has helped many people in its 20-year-odd history. It has done so by closing in 14 days or less. With the added benefit of low rates for its A - credit customers, ProActive Lending Group looks to help people find commercial lenders, hard money lenders, land loans, rehab loans, and all commercial property types.It started as a way out for customers to avoid getting into high-interest rate banks that would reject them because of bad credit history. Financial institutions won't give out loans to bad creditors; thus, rejections from banks were standard, but ProActive Lending Group was able to help many people who other financial institutions had rejected get their funds back on track and save time with closing dates being met within 14 days or less!"We are committed to helping people realize their dreams and aspirations," said Bruce Myles, CEO of ProActive Lending Group. "Our company has been a leading financial servicing firm for over 20 years, providing individuals with the resources they need to succeed.""It is our pleasure to announce that we are here to offer financial assistance for investors in Indianapolis eyeing apartment loan investment," continued Mr. Myles.ProActive Lending Group is one of the top firms in its domain. It helps people looking for financial assistance, including apartment complex investments and more.The company does not lend money. Instead, its connectivity and relationship with money lenders develop the link between borrowers and lenders that help them get their loans quickly without facing any problems in getting approval from lenders.About ProActive Lending GroupBruce Myles founded ProActive Lending Group in 2003. Since then, the company has grown into one of the biggest helpers in connecting lenders and borrowers through its data acquisition and extensive research.The company currently holds offices in multiple locations throughout Texas, with its HQ in San Antonio.