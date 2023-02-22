Minetek exhibits green mining solutions & technology at the SME Minexchange conference.
Minetek provides sophisticated & innovative mining solutions through world-class engineering, breakthrough technology, and intensive research and development.
As a solutions provider of air ventilation, water management & sound attenuation, Minetek helps enable mining operators to meet net-zero emission requirements.
Minetek's innovative solutions assist green mines in achieving net-zero emission requirements with power and energy saving solutions which have a positive impact on the environment”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME) MINEXCHANGE 2023 Conference & Expo attracts the brightest mining and mineral professionals worldwide. This conference provides an opportunity to uncover innovations, important initiatives, safety strategies, and AI advances to meet the demands of the ever-changing mining industry. With a focus on the critical Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) elements required for the supply of minerals in the green economy, MINEXCHANGE is an excellent opportunity to access the knowledge and resources your site needs to progress and move forward.
SME’s mission aligns with Minetek and aims to “serve the mining, resources and underground construction communities for a sustainable future”. This event brings together the industry’s most devoted and knowledgeable professionals to share best practices across environmental protection, safety and industry advancement.
This year’s SME MINEXCHANGE conference and expo will be held at the Colorado Convention Centre in Denver, Colorado, from Sunday, the 26th of February – Wednesday 1st of March, 2023. Minetek is an exhibitor at the SME MINEXCHANGE conference at booth #1026. As the mining industry’s most anticipated technical conference, the event will bring 6,000 + industry professionals together to foster learnings on a range of current matters, including tailings management and water management issues, underground ventilation, net-zero mining solutions, workforce development and critical minerals.
Recognised globally as a solutions provider of air ventilation, water management and sound attenuation, we look forward to sharing the vast improvements to safety, compliance, and profit our solutions have provided our customers. Our deep domain engineering expertise enables mining operators to achieve safe, reliable operations while delivering guaranteed cost reductions, helping achieve net-zero emission targets and increased profitability. Visit Minetek at booth #1026 to understand our products and turn-key air, water and sound solutions firsthand.
Underground ventilation
For almost 40 years, Minetek has delivered innovative and modular air management solutions to industry leaders worldwide. Our extensive experience in mining and tunneling enables operators to achieve safe, reliable operations while delivering guaranteed reductions in power consumption and increased profitability. Minetek aims to assist mines in achieving their net-zero emission targets by creating the most sophisticated innovation & technology for mining ventilation through world-class engineering, breakthrough technology, and intensive research and development. As a result, our underground ventilation technology offers rich economic, operational, and safety benefits not seen elsewhere.
Mine water management & enhanced evaporation
Minetek Water offers the world’s most comprehensive and cost-effective mechanical evaporation technology, designed to reduce risks associated with managing excess water and ensure environmental compliance. Our patented technology was specifically designed to evaporate wastewater efficiently, cost-effectively, and sustainably. Our mobile, flexible solutions have been engineered to process a vast range of water qualities, delivering an efficient, cost-effective and sustainable water management solution. Our systems range from single-unit installations to full-scale system packages evaporating thousands of gallons per minute. Minetek evaporation technology has been scientifically proven in the most challenging industrial landscapes and climates, with over 500+ projects completed in 25 countries worldwide.
Sound attenuation
Minetek's sound division enables the world’s quietest mining equipment and machinery, reducing noise levels by up to 50% and allowing mining operations to reduce potentially harmful safety impacts on operators while meeting regulatory and community noise expectations. Our flexible solutions allow noise to be attenuated in mining machinery, with innovative engineered solutions designed to minimise the weight of components without compromising machine integrity, airflow & maintenance access ability. With over 1500+ mining machines attenuated worldwide, our experienced team will travel to your site for certification and installation.
At Minetek, we are dedicated to helping our clients achieve commercially and environmentally sustainable outcomes, enabling safe, compliant and profitable operations for the future. We offer a comprehensive range of green mining solutions for your operation's unique needs, with innovative and technology-driven solutions. Contact Minetek to learn more.
