Outsource Accelerator, Time Doctor Join Forces to Rank World’s Top BPOs: OA500

Future-of-work experts Outsource Accelerator and Time Doctor partner for inaugural global outsourcing firm ranking and index
The OA500 can be a valuable guide for those who are looking to outsource. At the same time, it helps seasoned outsourcers and industry participants navigate the market.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outsourcing marketplace Outsource Accelerator (OA) and time tracking and productivity insights software provider Time Doctor announced a collaboration to identify the world’s top outsourcing firms.
— Derek Gallimore, Founder & CEO of Outsource Accelerator
The ‘Time Doctor OA500’ index took 18 months of research and data analysis, and is based on a thorough objective methodology. The research team analyzed over 2,300 firms to come up with the best 500 outsourcing companies.
“We are delighted to have found the right partner for this project. Time Doctor has been advocating global and remote workforce models for two decades. They are an expert in the business process outsourcing (BPO) and offshore sphere, with over 500,000 Time Doctor users around the world. Outsource Accelerator, on the other hand, believes that the future lies in a globalized workforce. So you see, there is a common denominator there,” said Derek Gallimore, founder and chief executive officer of Outsource Accelerator.
The Time Doctor OA500 - which focuses specifically on the top 500 outsourcing firms - is accompanied by the Global Outsourcing Firm (BPO) Index, which collates and ranks all known outsourcing firms globally.
“This Global Outsourcing Firm (BPO) Index is a valuable tool for ranking and navigating the world’s outsourcing firms in the years to come,” Gallimore stated.
While the Covid-19 pandemic and the labor issues that came along with it forced organizations to adopt innovative workforce models and consider offshore hiring, it is something unfamiliar to many.
“For anyone who has very little knowledge of outsourcing, you just do not know where to start. The OA500 can be a valuable guide for those who are looking to outsource. At the same time, it helps seasoned outsourcers and industry participants navigate the market,” Gallimore added.
“The Time Doctor OA500 is a fantastic project. We are proud to be a part of it,” Time Doctor founder Liam Martin said.
Martin, who has been a longtime advocate of global workforce models, said that the Time Doctor OA500 index is a great primer and guide for those who are looking to build their globalized workforce.
“At the advent of the pandemic, companies started to call me and ask how to thrive and operate in a more asynchronous way. At that time, most people didn't know how to operate with remote or hybrid models. So, it’s kind of similar to outsourcing, now many firms are embracing it but a lot of them do not know how to begin. This list could serve as their map,” Martin said.
A Media Resources page is available for companies to get files that they can use for their branding and publicity materials.
The Time Doctor OA500 and The Global Outsourcing Firm (BPO) Index will both go live on the Outsource Accelerator website on February 15. Companies that ranked in the Time Doctor OA500 will be also notified through email of their actual rankings. Those who wish to make sure that they are included in the mailing list may notify Outsource Accelerator at info@outsourceaccelerator.com.
About Outsource Accelerator
Outsource Accelerator (OA) is the world’s trusted source of independent information, advisory, and expert implementation of outsourcing. We offer the world’s leading aggregator marketplace for outsourcing. It specifically provides the conduit between world-leading outsourcing suppliers and businesses – clients – across the globe. Our website has over 5,000 articles, 400+ podcast episodes, and a comprehensive directory with 3,000+ BPO companies which are all designed to make it easier for clients to learn about and engage with outsourcing. www.outsourceaccelerator.com
About Time Doctor
Time Doctor is the #1 trusted software for leading BPOs and offshore teams worldwide to drive business performance and achieve total peace of mind. We offer automated insights and ethical time and activity tracking software that measures employee performance without intrusion. Time Doctor enables BPOs and offshore teams to unlock their full potential by boosting productivity by 30%, increasing profitability, enhancing accountability, and providing complete peace of mind. www.timedoctor.com
