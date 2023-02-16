Senate Committee Schedule: Thursday, February 16, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FINANCE COMMITTEE

Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Thursday, February 16, 2023 – 9:30 a.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322

9:30 a.m.

SB 94 TRANSFER RIO GRANDE TRAIL ADMINISTRATION (STEINBORN/DIAMOND)

SB 131/a PUBLIC SCHOOL FUNDING CHANGES (STEWART/BRANDT)

SB 307/a LICENSED TEACHER PREP AFFORDABILITY (STEWART)

CS/SB 292 CARLSBAD/ EDDY COUNTY GROSS RECEIPTS (KERNAN/BROWN)

SB 214 RURAL LIBRARIES ENDOWMENT FUND (ORTIZ Y PINO/HERRERA)

1:30 p.m.

FULL COMMITTEE HEARING

(924) Public Education Department (Helms/Miller)

(940) Public Schools Facility Authority (Liu/Miller)

(342) Public School Insurance Authority (Simon/Miller)

DISCUSSION WITH PAID FAMILY AND MEDICAL LEAVE PANEL

Rob Black, President and CEO, NM Chamber of Commerce

Jon Lipshutz, Lobbyist, NM Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO

Suzan Reagan, Senior Program Manager, UNM Bureau of Business and Economic Research

Friday, February 17, 2023 – 1:30 pm or call of the Chair – Room 322

SB 72 CREATE WILDLIFE CORRIDORS FUND (STEWART)

SB 145 STATE POLICE RETIREMENT CHANGES (MUÑOZ)

FULL COMMITTEE HEARING

(624) Aging and Long-Term Services Department (Klundt/Sciacca)

(539) Commissioner of Public Lands (Gaussoin/Chavez)

(420) Regulation and Licensing Department (Anderson/Rivera)

(419) Economic Development Department (Dick-Peddie/Miller)



Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary



CONSERVATION COMMITTEE

Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chairwoman



Thursday, February 16, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311

SB 272 ACEQUIA & COMMUNITY DITCH ED PROGRAM (CAMPOS)

*SB 314 WATER PROJECT FUND PROJECTS (CERVANTES)

*SB 332 NMFA PUBLIC PROJECT REVOLVING FUND PROJECTS (RODRIGUEZ)

SB 334 BLACK FIRE RECOVERY (DIAMOND/HEMPHILL)

SB 430 MCBRIDE FIRE RECOVERY (BURT/STEFANICS)

SB 222 RETENTION OF WATER RIGHTS ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS (PIRTLE)

SB 266 RETAIL DISTRIBUTED GENERATION (STEFANICS/ROMERO)

SB 301 FREE-ROAMING HORSES (MCKENNA/MCQUEEN)

Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary



EDUCATION COMMITTEE

Senator William P. Soules, Chair



Friday, February 17, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. – Room 311

SB 367 SCHOOL ATTENDANCE CHANGES (POPE)

SB 383 PUBLIC ED. BACKGROUND CHECK PROCESS (STEWART)

SB 397 SCHOOL-BASED HEALTH CENTERS (RODRIGUEZ/TRUJILLO)

CS/SJR 1/a STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, CA (NEVILLE)

SB 365 CHILE MARKETING & PROMOTION PROGRAM (DIAMOND)

SB 366 BIOSCIENCE BUSINESS ACCELERATOR (DIAMOND)

SB 385 EDUCATIONAL BROADCAST TELEVISION (INGLE/CERVANTES)

SB 386 UNM HEALTH SPANISH EDUCATION PROGRAM (LOPEZ/SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 400 MIDDLE & JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL REDESIGN (SOULES)

SB 401 UNM HEALTH SPANISH MEDICAL INTERPRETERS (LOPEZ/SEDILLO LOPEZ)



Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary



HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair



Friday, February 17, 2023 – 1:30 pm or 1/2 hr. after floor session – Room 311

SB 256 DISCIPLINARY ACTION FOR CONVERSION THERAPY

(IVEY-SOTO/STEFANICS)

SB 191 EXEMPT NM FROM DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME (GONZALES)

SB 287 EXEMPT NM FROM STANDARD TIME (PIRTLE)

SB 215 ESTABLISH CRIME OF BESTIALITY (MOORES/MCKENNA)

SB 264 AGGREGATION OF EMBEZZLEMENT FOR PENALTIES (MAESTAS)

SB 267 TEMPORARY ASSISTANCE TO FAMILIES IN NEED (LOPEZ/ORTIZ Y PINO)

SB 269 DEPT. OF INFO TECHNOLOGY CHANGES (PADILLA/SARIÑANA)

SB 278 TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS (GALLEGOS)

* SB 279 EMERGENCY CHILD PLACEMENT (GALLEGOS)

SB 285 EXPAND DEFINITION OF CREMATION (PIRTLE/DIAMOND)

SB 288 LAW ENFORCEMENT FUND DISTRIBUTION (JARAMILLO/HERRERA)

SB 310 CRISIS TRIAGE CENTERS (ORTIZ Y PINO)

Monday, February 20, 2023 – 1:30 or 1/2 hr after floor session – Room 311

SB 207 CHILD ABUSE BEST INTEREST STANDARD (SCHMEDES)

SB 233 RESUSCITATION OF UNEMANCIPATED MINORS (SCHMEDES)

SB 198 ANONYMITY OF LOTTERY WINNERS (WOODS)

SB 255 MEDICAID SERVICES MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT (KERNAN/HEMPHILL)

SB 260 DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITY REFERENCES (LOPEZ/SHARER)

SB 13 REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH PROVIDER PROTECTIONS (LOPEZ/SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 265 IN-CUSTODY DEATH INVESTIGATION PROCEDURES (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 295 MARRIAGE CHANGES (IVEY-SOTO/HERRERA)

SB 298 MOBILE HOME PARK ACT CHANGES (HEMPHILL/O’NEILL)

SB 302 JUDICIAL STANDARDS COMMISSION OVERSIGHT (STEWART)

SB 312 PUBLIC SAFETY TELECOMM RETIREMENT (GALLEGOS)



Cecilia Flores, Health and Public Affairs Committee Secretary



INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair

Thursday, February 16, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 303

SB 87 LAND GRANT WASTE REMOVAL (JARAMILLO/HERRERA)

SB 414 INDIGENOUS PEOPLE CRIME VICTIM REPARATIONS (PINTO)

SB 86 NMSU RURAL & TRIBAL DEVELOPMENT INSTITUTE (HEMPHILL)

SB 27 RURAL INFRASTRUCTURE CRISIS RESPONSE ACT (HEMPHILL)

Julio Salazar, Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs Committee Secretary

RULES COMMITTEE

Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair

Friday, February 17, 2023 – 9:00 am – Room 321

SJR 6 ENVIRONMENTAL RIGHTS, CA (SEDILLO LOPEZ/POPE)

SJR 8 FOREIGN NATION-OWNED PROPERTY TAXES, CA (PIRTLE)

SJR 9 ANTI-DONATION CLAUSE, CA (ORTIZ Y PINO/MUÑOZ)

SB 351 LEGISLATIVE COUNCIL MEMBERS IN INTERIM COMMS (STEWART/WIRTH)

SB 263 LEGISLATIVE HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE

(HICKEY/ORTIZ Y PINO)SB 186 INTERIM LEGISLATIVE PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE (TALLMAN/CAMPOS)

SB 290 HEALTH CARE COST DRIVERS ANALYSIS (ORTIZ Y PINO/TRUJILLO)

*SB 308 CONSTITUTIONAL REVISION COMMISSION (CERVANTES/STEWART)

SB 391 WATER TRUST BOARD MEMBERS & APPTS. (CERVANTES)

SM 30 HEALTH COVERAGE FOR BRAIN INJURIES (ORTIZ Y PINO)



Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary



TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE

Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Thursday, February 16, 2023 – After the Floor Session – Room 321

Presentation:

TRIP Report – Carolyn Bonifas Kelly reports on the condition of our roads, bridges

and highways in our State and the impact on our economy.

(Daniel Silva, Associated Contractors of New Mexico)

SB 12 FILM PRODUCTION TAX CREDIT CHANGES (RODRIGUEZ)

SB 76 PROCUREMENT CODE CHANGES (TALLMAN)

SB 85 ADJUST INCOME TAX BRACKETS (SCHMEDES)

SB 113/a EQUAL EDUCATION OPPORTUNITY SCHOLARSHIP (ORTIZ Y PINO)

SB 146 TAX ADMINISTRATION CHANGES (SHENDO/HARPER)

*SB 147 TAX CHANGES (SHENDO/HARPER)

SB 209 NAMES & ADDRESSES OF LLC MEMBERS (PADILLA)

SB 268 WILDFIRE RECOVERY ACT (PADILLA/CAMPOS)



Saturday, February 18, 2023 – After the Floor Session – Room 321

SB 17 DENTAL INSURANCE CHANGES (WIRTH/TALLMAN)

SB 159 LOCAL NEWS FELLOWSHIP PROGRAM (WIRTH)

SB 61 LIQUOR TAX TO DOMESTIC VIOLENCE FUND (TALLMAN)

SB 74/a ENERGY GENERATION FACILITY REQUIREMENTS (SOULES)

SB 77 NEW HOME BUILD RENEWABLE REQUIREMENTS (SOULES)

SB 105 INCREASE STANDARD INCOME TAX DEDUCTION (TALLMAN/HERNDON)

*SB 121 TEMPORARY GRT DEDUCTIONS FOR RESTAURANTS (PADILLA)

SB 122 WIDEN PASEO DEL NORTE (POPE/GARRATT)

SB 336 USE OF RACETRACK FUNDS FOR INSURANCE (PADILLA)

Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary

