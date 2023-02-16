Submit Release
Senate Committee Schedule: Thursday, February 16, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
FIRST SESSION, 2023

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2023


Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov
Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.
Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

FINANCE COMMITTEE
Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Thursday, February 16, 2023 – 9:30 a.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322
9:30 a.m.
SB 94     TRANSFER RIO GRANDE TRAIL ADMINISTRATION     (STEINBORN/DIAMOND)
SB 131/a     PUBLIC SCHOOL FUNDING CHANGES     (STEWART/BRANDT)
SB 307/a     LICENSED TEACHER PREP AFFORDABILITY     (STEWART)
CS/SB 292     CARLSBAD/ EDDY COUNTY GROSS RECEIPTS     (KERNAN/BROWN)
SB 214     RURAL LIBRARIES ENDOWMENT FUND     (ORTIZ Y PINO/HERRERA)

1:30 p.m.
FULL COMMITTEE HEARING
     (924) Public Education Department     (Helms/Miller)
     (940) Public Schools Facility Authority     (Liu/Miller)
     (342) Public School Insurance Authority     (Simon/Miller)

DISCUSSION WITH PAID FAMILY AND MEDICAL LEAVE PANEL
     Rob Black, President and CEO, NM Chamber of Commerce
     Jon Lipshutz, Lobbyist, NM Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO
     Suzan Reagan, Senior Program Manager, UNM Bureau of Business and Economic Research
          – Data BankFor public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742 or via telephone at 1 699 900 9128
Meeting ID: 830 077 3742
To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.

Friday, February 17, 2023 – 1:30 pm or call of the Chair – Room 322
SB 72     CREATE WILDLIFE CORRIDORS FUND     (STEWART)
SB 145     STATE POLICE RETIREMENT CHANGES     (MUÑOZ)

FULL COMMITTEE HEARING
     (624) Aging and Long-Term Services Department (Klundt/Sciacca)
     (539) Commissioner of Public Lands (Gaussoin/Chavez)
     (420) Regulation and Licensing Department (Anderson/Rivera)
     (419) Economic Development Department (Dick-Peddie/Miller)
    
For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742 or via telephone at 1 699 900 9128
Meeting ID: 830 077 3742
To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE
Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chairwoman

Thursday, February 16, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311
SB 272     ACEQUIA & COMMUNITY DITCH ED PROGRAM     (CAMPOS)
*SB 314     WATER PROJECT FUND PROJECTS     (CERVANTES)
*SB 332     NMFA PUBLIC PROJECT REVOLVING FUND PROJECTS     (RODRIGUEZ)
SB 334     BLACK FIRE RECOVERY     (DIAMOND/HEMPHILL)
SB 430     MCBRIDE FIRE RECOVERY     (BURT/STEFANICS)
SB 222     RETENTION OF WATER RIGHTS ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS     (PIRTLE)
SB 266     RETAIL DISTRIBUTED GENERATION     (STEFANICS/ROMERO)
SB 301     FREE-ROAMING HORSES     (MCKENNA/MCQUEEN)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7739881331 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782
Meeting ID: 773 988 1331
To provide written comments, please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4871

EDUCATION COMMITTEE
Senator William P. Soules, Chair

Friday, February 17, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. – Room 311
SB 367     SCHOOL ATTENDANCE CHANGES     (POPE)
SB 383     PUBLIC ED. BACKGROUND CHECK PROCESS     (STEWART)
SB 397     SCHOOL-BASED HEALTH CENTERS     (RODRIGUEZ/TRUJILLO)
CS/SJR 1/a     STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, CA     (NEVILLE)
SB 365     CHILE MARKETING & PROMOTION PROGRAM     (DIAMOND)
SB 366     BIOSCIENCE BUSINESS ACCELERATOR     (DIAMOND)
SB 385     EDUCATIONAL BROADCAST TELEVISION     (INGLE/CERVANTES)
SB 386     UNM HEALTH SPANISH EDUCATION PROGRAM     (LOPEZ/SEDILLO LOPEZ)
SB 400     MIDDLE & JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL REDESIGN     (SOULES)
SB 401     UNM HEALTH SPANISH MEDICAL INTERPRETERS     (LOPEZ/SEDILLO LOPEZ)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6057087163 to join the Webinar or via telephone US: +1 719 359 4580
Meeting ID: 605 708 7163
To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Friday, February 17, 2023 – 1:30 pm or 1/2 hr. after floor session – Room 311
SB 256     DISCIPLINARY ACTION FOR CONVERSION THERAPY
     (IVEY-SOTO/STEFANICS)
SB 191     EXEMPT NM FROM DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME     (GONZALES)
SB 287     EXEMPT NM FROM STANDARD TIME     (PIRTLE)
SB 215     ESTABLISH CRIME OF BESTIALITY     (MOORES/MCKENNA)
SB 264     AGGREGATION OF EMBEZZLEMENT FOR PENALTIES     (MAESTAS)
SB 267     TEMPORARY ASSISTANCE TO FAMILIES IN NEED     (LOPEZ/ORTIZ Y PINO)
SB 269     DEPT. OF INFO TECHNOLOGY CHANGES     (PADILLA/SARIÑANA)
SB 278     TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS     (GALLEGOS)
* SB 279     EMERGENCY CHILD PLACEMENT     (GALLEGOS)
SB 285     EXPAND DEFINITION OF CREMATION     (PIRTLE/DIAMOND)
SB 288     LAW ENFORCEMENT FUND DISTRIBUTION     (JARAMILLO/HERRERA)
SB 310     CRISIS TRIAGE CENTERS     (ORTIZ Y PINO)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9124526531 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782 Meeting ID: 912 452 6531

Monday, February 20, 2023 – 1:30 or 1/2 hr after floor session – Room 311
SB 207     CHILD ABUSE BEST INTEREST STANDARD     (SCHMEDES)
SB 233     RESUSCITATION OF UNEMANCIPATED MINORS     (SCHMEDES)
SB 198     ANONYMITY OF LOTTERY WINNERS     (WOODS)
SB 255     MEDICAID SERVICES MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT     (KERNAN/HEMPHILL)
SB 260     DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITY REFERENCES     (LOPEZ/SHARER)
SB 13     REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH PROVIDER PROTECTIONS     (LOPEZ/SEDILLO LOPEZ)
SB 265     IN-CUSTODY DEATH INVESTIGATION PROCEDURES     (SEDILLO LOPEZ)
SB 295     MARRIAGE CHANGES     (IVEY-SOTO/HERRERA)
SB 298     MOBILE HOME PARK ACT CHANGES     (HEMPHILL/O’NEILL)
SB 302     JUDICIAL STANDARDS COMMISSION OVERSIGHT     (STEWART)
SB 312     PUBLIC SAFETY TELECOMM RETIREMENT     (GALLEGOS)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9124526531 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782 Meeting ID: 912 452 6531

Cecilia Flores, Health and Public Affairs Committee Secretary – Room 300, (505) 986-4481

INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair

Thursday, February 16, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 303
SB 87     LAND GRANT WASTE REMOVAL     (JARAMILLO/HERRERA)
SB 414     INDIGENOUS PEOPLE CRIME VICTIM REPARATIONS     (PINTO)
SB 86     NMSU RURAL & TRIBAL DEVELOPMENT INSTITUTE     (HEMPHILL)
SB 27     RURAL INFRASTRUCTURE CRISIS RESPONSE ACT     (HEMPHILL)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4330437643 or via telephone at 1 719 359 4580
Meeting ID: 433 043 7643
To provide written comments please email SIRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Julio Salazar, Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs Committee Secretary Room 301,
(505) 986-4837

RULES COMMITTEE
Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair

Friday, February 17, 2023 – 9:00 am – Room 321
SJR 6     ENVIRONMENTAL RIGHTS, CA     (SEDILLO LOPEZ/POPE)
SJR 8     FOREIGN NATION-OWNED PROPERTY TAXES, CA     (PIRTLE)
SJR 9     ANTI-DONATION CLAUSE, CA     (ORTIZ Y PINO/MUÑOZ)
SB 351     LEGISLATIVE COUNCIL MEMBERS IN INTERIM COMMS     (STEWART/WIRTH)
SB 263     LEGISLATIVE HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE
     (HICKEY/ORTIZ Y PINO)SB 186     INTERIM LEGISLATIVE PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE     (TALLMAN/CAMPOS)
SB 290     HEALTH CARE COST DRIVERS ANALYSIS     (ORTIZ Y PINO/TRUJILLO)
*SB 308     CONSTITUTIONAL REVISION COMMISSION     (CERVANTES/STEWART)
SB 391     WATER TRUST BOARD MEMBERS & APPTS.     (CERVANTES)
SM 30     HEALTH COVERAGE FOR BRAIN INJURIES     (ORTIZ Y PINO)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3396422464 or via telephone at 1 346 248 7799
Meeting ID: 339 642 2464
To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov
Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Rules Committee Procedures.

Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320, (505) 986-4746

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE
Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Thursday, February 16, 2023 – After the Floor Session – Room 321
Presentation:
     TRIP Report – Carolyn Bonifas Kelly reports on the condition of our roads, bridges
      and highways in our State and the impact on our economy.
     (Daniel Silva, Associated Contractors of New Mexico)

SB 12     FILM PRODUCTION TAX CREDIT CHANGES     (RODRIGUEZ)
SB 76     PROCUREMENT CODE CHANGES     (TALLMAN)
SB 85     ADJUST INCOME TAX BRACKETS     (SCHMEDES)
SB 113/a     EQUAL EDUCATION OPPORTUNITY SCHOLARSHIP     (ORTIZ Y PINO)
SB 146     TAX ADMINISTRATION CHANGES     (SHENDO/HARPER)
*SB 147     TAX CHANGES     (SHENDO/HARPER)
SB 209     NAMES & ADDRESSES OF LLC MEMBERS     (PADILLA)
SB 268     WILDFIRE RECOVERY ACT     (PADILLA/CAMPOS)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4011289295 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782
Meeting ID: 401 128 9295
To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email STBTC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov

Saturday, February 18, 2023 – After the Floor Session – Room 321

SB 17     DENTAL INSURANCE CHANGES     (WIRTH/TALLMAN)
SB 159     LOCAL NEWS FELLOWSHIP PROGRAM     (WIRTH)
SB 61     LIQUOR TAX TO DOMESTIC VIOLENCE FUND     (TALLMAN)
SB 74/a     ENERGY GENERATION FACILITY REQUIREMENTS     (SOULES)
SB 77     NEW HOME BUILD RENEWABLE REQUIREMENTS     (SOULES)
SB 105     INCREASE STANDARD INCOME TAX DEDUCTION     (TALLMAN/HERNDON)
*SB 121     TEMPORARY GRT DEDUCTIONS FOR RESTAURANTS     (PADILLA)
SB 122     WIDEN PASEO DEL NORTE     (POPE/GARRATT)
SB 336     USE OF RACETRACK FUNDS FOR INSURANCE     (PADILLA)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4011289295 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782
Meeting ID: 401 128 9295
To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email STBTC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov

Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary – Room 323 (505) 986-4265

###

