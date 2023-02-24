2050 Forums Returns to Sundance to Catalyze Positive Impact Globally, Announces SXSW partnership
2050 Forums is a global event series guided by the United Nations' sustainable development goals (SDG’s) designed to drive awareness and action toward addressing humanity's greatest challenges.”PARK CITY, UTAH, USA, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After hosting over 1000 innovators, investors, influencers, film makers, producers and creators across 10 events at Sundance Film Festival highlighting over 50 subject matter experts, founders, investors, creators, and artists, Feedia is bringing the 2050 Forums to SXSW, NFT.NYC, and Coachella to drive awareness and action toward reducing the world’s carbon footprint and other areas of global significance.
The year 2050 may seem like the distant future, but in reality is only a couple of decades away. Unbelievably, the year 2000 was only two decades ago. What future will we set humanity up for?
The UN and the climate community caution that if we don't reduce our carbon footprint to “Net Zero” by 2050, the temperature of the earth will rise by more than 1.5 degrees and we risk setting off catastrophic climate changes. The Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism reports: “Hate crimes rose 44% last year in major cities.” and according to the Journal of Global Health “500 million people lack access to menstrual products and hygiene facilities.”
These statistics are jarring at best and at worst are a direct wake up call for humanity to take action.
The 2050 Forums @ Sundance which was hosted at Park City, Utah's Lighthouse, Misfit House and Macro Lodge, was sponsored by The Magic Fund, Upstaged, Culture Shift Labs, Origen Vodka, Ocean Box, W1SE Logistics, Lights, Camera, Diaspora, Value Culture, Uncle Nearest, Talent X, Axxess, Canex, and Afreximbank.
To produce the 2050 Forums @ Sundance 2023, Feedia partnered with ME Ventures, Fusicology, Grit Daily, Block Telegraph, Esaiyo, Could You?, Misfit, Gaia House, Pixel Ray Studios, Ahura AI, Next Narrative Africa, Zenspirations, Crypto Miami, The African Renaissance Diaspora Network.
This robust global coalition formed to spark dialogue and convene “Parties with a Purpose” with the goal of focusing humanity’s collective energies to rally our species to work together to fight against some of humanity’s greatest challenges.
2050 Forums has partnered with Grit Daily House to produce 2050 Forums at Grit Daily House at SXSW March 10th to 14th 2023 in Austin, Texas, and is now accepting applications for sponsors, speakers and performers.
These vital conversations about humanity’s path to 2050 will continue at The Cannes Film Festival, Art Basel, COP 28, UNGA 2023, Consumer Electronics Show 2024, and Sundance 2024.
Highlights from the 2050 Forums are live on Feedia’s Youtube Channel.
https://www.youtube.com/@Feedia2050
2050 Forums @ Sundance 2023 Powered by Feedia (Highlights Part 1)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yng0BXqFT3U
Speakers and subject matter experts for The 2050 Forums @ Sundance included: Sami Steigman ( United Against Hate), Patrick Gaspard(Africa), Dr. Semhal Ghessese (United Against Hate), Stephan Hartman (The Future of Digital Media), Dr. Sharon Megdal (Climate Innovation), Audu Makori (Africa ), Maebel Gebremedhin (United Against Hate), Richard Gant (The Red Card Campaign Against Gender Based Violence and Discrimination), Dr. Lejuene Lockett (The Red Card Campaign Against Gender Based Violence and Discrimination), Sierra Quitiquit (Climate Innovation), Brandon Pankey (The Future of Digital Media), Steven Masur (BlockChain Regulation), Mark Cianci (BlockChain Regulation), Raymond St Martin (NFT’s and The Global Heritage Economy), Ramfis Myrthil (Future of Film/Ricky), Jason Steinhauer (How Technology is Disrupting History), Paolo Privitera The (Future of Digital Media), and Maxim Jago (Artificial Intelligence and Creativity).
Performers for 2050 Forums @Sundance 2023 included Max Louis, Snow Raven, Kosha Dillz , David Weber, and Medicine Love.
Visual artists included Isla Moon, Joseph Skala, and Alejandro Glatt.
Feedia is the one stop shop for all of your innovative marketing and business development needs across all digital platforms. Feedia is a global strategy company specializing in marketing, public relations, business development, and experiential marketing specializing in consumer and business to business engagement. Feedia’s core areas of subject matter expertise are technology, social impact, sports, international development, and media sectors. Feedia has aggregated over 40 years of experience in delivering best in class bleeding edge marketing and business development solutions.
2050 Forums @ Sundance Highlights Part One