Clickher Honors Black Beauty & Fashion Creators During Black History Month

Clickher, the super-curated beauty and fashion app, is highlighting some of its favorite Black beauty and fashion creators in honor of Black History Month.

During this important month, we specifically wanted to celebrate just some of those Black creators we’ve discovered over the past year and now love to follow every day.”
— Beth Blakeley, Clickher Chief Curator
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clickher, the super-curated beauty and fashion app, is highlighting some of its favorite Black beauty and fashion creators who are shaping the next wave of trends in honor of Black History Month.

“Fashionistas are constantly searching for fresh voices and new beauty and fashion trends. Our curators regularly find those lesser-known creators who are yet to be discovered. The best part of our work is finding a diversity of voices who never miss the mark and who share our pursuit for highlighting the best beauty and fashion trends,” said Clickher Chief Curator Beth Blakely. “During this important month, we specifically wanted to celebrate just some of those Black creators we’ve discovered over the past year and now love to follow every day.”

Black Beauty and Fashion Creators to Watch:

• XOXOIJoelle – Discovered by Clickher Curator Kasey, Ireana mixes fashion, beauty, and lifestyle posts that are personal and relatable. Plus, she has an affinity for all-things-pink. Check out Ireana: https://www.instagram.com/xoxoijoelle/

• She’s a Mad Thrifter – Dubbed the “wardrobe maximizer,” Anastaja can turn one shirt into several. According to Blakely, her creativity is off the charts. For example, this dress is made with a scarf and double-sided tape. You can find Anastaja at https://www.instagram.com/shesamadthrifter/

• I Am Desii – Discovered by Clickher Curator Jannell, Desi allows you to really visualize what an ideal, chic yet practical wardrobe should look like via YouTube. Her chatty lookbook videos are a style guide of simple yet elevated casual pieces that mix closet staples with the latest trends. Scroll through Desi's feed: https://www.instagram.com/iammdesii/

• My Voguish Diaries – “Medge's style is unbeatable! She is a true inspiration to me,” said Clickher Curator Kasey about the Toronto-based fashion, beauty, motherhood, and lifestyle influencer. Discover more about Medge: https://www.instagram.com/myvoguishdiaries/

• I Am Jannique –“Jannique does an incredible job of curating outfits based on a particular theme or aesthetic. Her ‘shop with me’-style Instagram Reels feel like you’re right there with her in the store picking out an outfit together – colorful and attention-grabbing looks!” said Clickher Curator Janell. Check out Janique at https://www.instagram.com/iamjannique/

• KikiStyles101 – According to Clickher Curator Kasey, Kenid's Miami lifestyle is aspirational yet attainable, as she makes it easy for anyone to be stylish and cool like her. Additionally, she has the best nail design inspo. You find Kenid at https://www.instagram.com/kikistyles101/

• Awed By Moni – Discovered by Clickher Curator Gabriela, Monica Awe-Etuk caters to the realistic woman; the one who doesn’t have thousands to spend on trendy items and only has five minutes to get ready in the mornings. “She creates practical content and overall just seems real and genuine,” said Gabriela. Check out Awed by Moni: https://www.instagram.com/awedbymoni/

• Cappuccinos and Consignment – “I love Jessie’s eclectic, colorful, and vintage vibe. She really nails ‘luxe-meets-thrift’ for unique and classy looks!” said Clickher Curator Reese. Check out Jessie's style: https://www.instagram.com/cappuccinosandconsignment/

Brought to you by Curated Media, Clickher is powered by a diverse team of real women from around the U.S. that search the web and social networks for tips, and trends that you might miss in the flood of social feeds. The result is an algorithm-free feed with fresh content often overlooked by big search engines and social networks.

Clickher is available for IOS in the App Store, on Google Play for Android, and at https://clickher.app/.

ABOUT CURATED MEDIA
Headquartered in Louisville, Ky., Curated Media was founded by serial entrepreneurs Stephen Reily and Joe Pierce on the premise that people are more important than algorithms. To date, over 200,000 women in the USA who are passionate about beauty, fashion, and style have installed the company’s flagship mobile app Clickher on their phones.

