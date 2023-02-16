OFC 2023 Preview: Integrated Z-block Subassemblies for 400G Transceivers
EINPresswire.com/ -- HYC is pleased to announce that we will be participating in OFC2023 March 7-9 in San Diego, CA. Here you can find NEW HYC with innovative technologies and products.
Optical engine is the key components of high-speed optical transceiver modules. Responding to the growing demands for high-speed optical engines, HYC has developed integrated subassemblies for 400G receivers and will bring the new products to OFC2023. This subassembly is the core integrated product that very few companies in this field can produce at this moment.
This Z-block subassembly integrates all optical components at the RX end of the high-speed transceivers, including receptacle, collimator, Z-block, lens array, and prism. Based on HYC's optical design& simulation, precision optical coupling & assembly & testing, back-end processing capabilities, the subassembly has excellent performance and low cost. The beam size is less than 11um, which can be perfectly matched with PD arrays. It can be CWDM or LAN-WDM, and the switch only needs to replace the Z-block component based on TFF technology. It has precise pitch value and error, the pitch can be 500±3um, 750±3um, or customized.
As the optical module industry gradually begin to enter the era of 800G and silicon photonics, the demand for high-speed optical engines will increase. Based on this platform, HYC can design and produce a lot of products that can be used inside optical transceivers for WDM solutions, for example, subassemblies for 800G modules.
As a leading manufacturer of passive optical component, HYC is excited to participate in this important event and share our latest products with attendees. Welcome to join us at Booth #2622 as this is the first time we have so many executives and technicians attending OFC after the epidemic.
About HYC Co., Ltd
Founded in 2000, HYC Co., Ltd (HYC) is the world's leading passive optical devices ODM/JDM manufacturer in China, who engages in R&D, producing, marketing and providing service of fiber optical products.
Our main products are: fiber connectivity, WDM, PLC splitter, high-speed transceiver optical subassembly and micro-optics devices. HYC products and solutions are widely used in 4G/5G, Telecom, Data Center, Cloud Computing industry and other fields.
