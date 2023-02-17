X-Meta Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification, Demonstrating its Commitment to Information Security
ULAANBAATAR , MONGOLIA, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- X-Meta, a leading virtual asset financial services provider, is proud to announce that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification. This international certification guarantees the Company's commitment to information security, privacy, and data protection.
Founded in 2021, X-Meta was built on the belief that anyone, anywhere, should be able to trade cryptocurrency quickly and securely. The Company's dedication to protecting its customers' data has been demonstrated through its strict security and privacy standards, practices, and procedures and its use of safe blockchain technology.
Chief Executive Officer of X-Meta Cryptocurrency Exchange, Dave Lee, said, "At X-Meta, securing our customer's information and digital assets has always been preeminent. Information security is one of our core values because one of our missions at X-Meta is to provide our users with the ability to trade cryptocurrencies with security and confidence in a safe and trusted environment. Implementing this standard is setting up internal processes that assure customers that you have taken necessary precautions to safeguard sensitive information against unauthorized access and modifications. Acquiring the ISO certification is one compelling aspect of our security commitment to the industry and our community."
ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is an internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS) within the context of an organization. The standard establishes requirements for implementing, maintaining, and continually improving ISMS. It is the only globally recognized and auditable security standard for evaluating a business's ability to protect sensitive and confidential data.
By achieving this certification, X-Meta can demonstrate its ability to protect the sensitive and confidential data of its customers and clients while at the same time presenting itself as a trustworthy and reliable partner in the field of virtual asset financial services.
About X-Meta
X-Meta is a leading provider of virtual asset financial services that allow for quick and secure trading of cryptocurrency. The Company is committed to protecting its customers' data by establishing strict security and privacy standards, practices, and procedures and adopting safe blockchain technology. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://www.x-meta.com.
Enkhzaya Ganbat
Founded in 2021, X-Meta was built on the belief that anyone, anywhere, should be able to trade cryptocurrency quickly and securely. The Company's dedication to protecting its customers' data has been demonstrated through its strict security and privacy standards, practices, and procedures and its use of safe blockchain technology.
Chief Executive Officer of X-Meta Cryptocurrency Exchange, Dave Lee, said, "At X-Meta, securing our customer's information and digital assets has always been preeminent. Information security is one of our core values because one of our missions at X-Meta is to provide our users with the ability to trade cryptocurrencies with security and confidence in a safe and trusted environment. Implementing this standard is setting up internal processes that assure customers that you have taken necessary precautions to safeguard sensitive information against unauthorized access and modifications. Acquiring the ISO certification is one compelling aspect of our security commitment to the industry and our community."
ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is an internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS) within the context of an organization. The standard establishes requirements for implementing, maintaining, and continually improving ISMS. It is the only globally recognized and auditable security standard for evaluating a business's ability to protect sensitive and confidential data.
By achieving this certification, X-Meta can demonstrate its ability to protect the sensitive and confidential data of its customers and clients while at the same time presenting itself as a trustworthy and reliable partner in the field of virtual asset financial services.
About X-Meta
X-Meta is a leading provider of virtual asset financial services that allow for quick and secure trading of cryptocurrency. The Company is committed to protecting its customers' data by establishing strict security and privacy standards, practices, and procedures and adopting safe blockchain technology. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://www.x-meta.com.
Enkhzaya Ganbat
X-Meta LLC
info@x-meta.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram